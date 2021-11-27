Officers of the local chapter of the DAR and two Gold Star mothers (in white) attended the unveiling of a new butterfly garden and stone plaque honoring the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day 2021 behind the club’s Sarasota Chapter house.
The new butterfly garden is behind the chapter house of the Sara De Soto chapter of the DAR in Sarasota.
This plaque was placed in the butterfly garden behind the chapter house of the Sara De Soto chapter of the DAR in Sarasota on Veterans Day.
The Mayor of Sarasota issued the above proclamation to the Sara De Soto Chapter of the DAR this past Veterans Day.
Sara De Soto Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the national “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” Centennial at their chapter house in Sarasota Saturday, Nov. 20, with the dedication of a “Never Forget” Butterfly Garden and the installation of an engraved plaque dedicated to America’s many unknown deceased soldiers.
The speaker for the meeting, Delia Smith, National Conservation Director of the North American Butterfly Association, presented many interesting facts on butterflies and the many modern threats to their existence — which had precipitated the establishment of the garden behind the group’s chapter house. The plaque represents the Washington D.C. Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and brings its message as a “Never Forget Garden” to local sites where citizens can reflect on the many — often unknown — brave military members who have fought to preserve the country’s freedoms.
The plaque’s inscription reads: “This garden is a living tribute to all of America’s veterans and their families. In silence and respect, this is a place to remember why millions of Americans have fought and died for our liberty and our freedom. Here we renew our promise to fulfill America’s sacred duty to never forget.”
As the plaque was revealed, those assembled were read two proclamations from the state of Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis and from the city of Sarasota by Mayor Erik J. Arroyo honoring the observance of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as a continuing “powerful symbol of service, sacrifice, mourning, and memory.” Invited guests for the installation were local “Gold Star Mothers,” Kim Hayes and Beth Haely, both of whom had lost sons in service to the country in recent years.
