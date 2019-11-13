The Sarasota Concert Association’s free Music Matinees launches its 2019-20 season with violinist Francisca Mendoza and pianist Aza Torshkoeva, Wednesday, Dec. 11, at noon in David Cohen Hall at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, 709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
The program will include “Mélodie,” by Tchaikovsky; “Liebesleid,” (“Love’s Sorrow”) and “Schön Rosmarin” (“Fair Rosmarin”), by Fritz Kreisler; “Romance,” by Henryk Wieniawski; “Un Sospiro, Concert Etude,” S. 144, No 3, by Franz Liszt; “Meditation,” from “Thaîs” by Jules Massenet; and “Zigeunerweisen” (“Gypsy Airs”), by Pablo de Sarasate.
Violinist Francisca Mendoza was praised by The Washington Post as “A musician of uncommon individuality and power with the musical temperament of a coiled spring.”
Mendoza performed her first concert at the age of 8 and appeared as a soloist with the Conservatory’s Youth Orchestra when she was 14. She later won a scholarship from the Organization of American States to study in the United States where she obtained a diploma in Performance from The Cleveland Institute of Music and a master’s degree from The Eastman School of Music.
Selected by Musical America as a Young Artist Of The Year in 1990, Mendoza has performed around the world to standing ovations and rave reviews. In New York City, she has performed at Carnegie Hall, Weill Recital Hall, Merkin Hall and Steinway Hall and has been a guest artist with Robert Sherman on WQXR.
In 2015, Mendoza was invited by the Museo Del Violino Antonio Stradivari in Cremona, Italy, to adjudicate its International Violin Making Competition and to perform in a gala concert at the prestigious Teatro Ponchielli.
Born into a prestigious musical family in Chile, Mendoza began her violin studies at the age of 4 at the Conservatorio Nacional de Música de Santiago. In addition to performing, Mendoza has taught for many years and holds a private studio in Sarasota.
Pianist Aza Torshkoeva hails from Kamchatka, Russia. As a child, Torshkoeva began piano lessons with her mother, winning her first piano competition in only the second grade.
Since then, she has won over 30 Russian regional and international piano competitions, including the International Piano Competition of Young Performers in Finland and the Florida Orchestra’s Concerto Competition in Tampa. Torshkoeva attended the College of Music in Petropavlosk — Kamchatskiy, Russia, and the School of Music in Professional Education of Piano Playing in Elizovo, Russia. She received her master’s degree in Piano Performance from the University of South Florida in 2013.
Torshkoeva has performed the music of David Del Tredici in Manhattan with the Florida Orchestra and was the recipient of the Presidential Scholarship from the president of Russia. She is also listed in the Encyclopedia of the Most Talented Children of Russia.
Presently, Torshkoeva plays piano duos, chamber music, piano trios and concertos with orchestras and gives solo performances. She was an accompanist and taught piano at the University of South Florida’s School of Music and is a member of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota music faculty, where she teaches courses in piano performance and music appreciation.
Torshkoeva has been the featured soloist for the Bradenton Symphony Orchestra and has performed as part of the Piano Grand! concert for the Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota.
Music Matinees is a series of free concerts featuring performances by high-caliber, area-based artists. The series is designed to offer a wide variety of musical genres, including classical, folk and jazz, featuring both vocal and instrumental performers.
The 2019-20 Music Matinees concert season will continue with Russell Andrade, tenor, and Lee Dougherty Ross, piano, on Jan. 22, and Harry Miedema and The Blue Heron Sextet on Feb. 11.
All Music Matinees are at noon at the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center. Seating is open; no reservations accepted. For more information about Music Matinees, email Gail Berenson at berenson@ohio.edu or Mike Brooks at mpbrks@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.