Two National Book Award finalists will participate in a panel discussion titled “Ghosts of Our Past” at Selby Public Library at 2 p.m. today, as part of the National Book Foundation’s (NBF) Summer with the National Book Awards program.
Scheduled to appear at the free event are Margaret Wilkerson Sexton and Diana Khoi Nguyen. Sexton’s debut novel “A Kind of Freedom,” was a 2017 award finalist; and Nguyen’s poetry collection “Ghost Of,” was a 2018 award finalist.
Both authors will share perspectives on survivor stories and how they approach writing about family exile and segregation. The discussion will be moderated by Chimene Suleyman.
“It’s always a reason to celebrate when our library system hosts nationally recognized authors,” said Renee DiPilato, director of Sarasota County’s Libraries and Historical Resources. “We’re honored to welcome them and look forward to sharing their discussion with the community.”
The NBF program brings authors to local library branches in several states throughout the summer. The program celebrates one of the nation’s most prestigious literary prizes, while focusing on the work of American authors.
Selby Public Library is at 1331 First St., in downtown Sarasota.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center, 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
