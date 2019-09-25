SARASOTA — Dr. Todd Brown, Ph.D., Sarasota Military Academy Outreach director, ran a workshop and gave a keynote address at the Shekou SDG Summit in Shekou, China, this month.
According to the conference website, the SDG Summit was an inaugural gathering of global educators with the goal of building capacity, connection and developing an ongoing, visionary educational approach to impact communities.
“With a mission to graduate young men and women who will confidently define their personal and unique goals for success in a multi-cultural and globalized world, Sarasota Military Academy is proud to have Dr. Brown as the SMA Outreach director,” Christina Bowman, Sarasota Military Academy executive director of schools, said in a news release. “In this new capacity, Dr. Brown has an incredible opportunity to travel the world learning new methods while also educating others about the amazing opportunities and discoveries happening at our Academy.”
Formerly the SMA Individuals and Societies instructor and department chair, Brown was recently named the Academy’s Outreach director based on his ability to connect cadets and staff to opportunities extending far beyond the traditional classroom curriculum.
In July, Brown was invited to speak at the 2019 Global IB Conference held in New Orleans. During the conference, he led a breakout session with schools around the world to join The Inspire Project as well as the Operation Outbreak project, a program of Brown’s creation that puts students at the forefront of containing an infectious disease outbreak.
Additional speaking engagements include invitations to Cairo, Egypt and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the AdvancED Global Conferences in November and the International Conference on Learning in Belfast, United Kingdom, in July 2019.
Brown has received numerous awards, including the Education Foundation Innovator of the Year Award in December 2018 and the U.S. Henry Ford Innovator Award in March 2019; and appointments as a United Nations Sustainable Developmental Goals Ambassador (2019-20) and the CDC Science Ambassador Fellowship (July of 2019 and 2020).
