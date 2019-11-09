Sarasota Youth Opera will present a revival of its acclaimed production of “Brundibár” by Hans Krása at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16.
Originally performed by children at the Theresienstadt concentration camp during WWII, this allegorical tale has three heroes — a sparrow, a cat and a very wise dog — helping two children raise the money needed to save their ailing mother, despite the evil organ grinder Brundibár.
The cast of 87 young people comprises Sarasota Youth Opera members ranging in age from 8 to 18. The opera is preceded by a moving prologue crafted by Sarasota Youth Opera music director Jesse Martins and stage director Martha Collins, featuring the determined and poignant words of children throughout history.
The entire performance is a family-friendly 90 minutes, sung in English, with one intermission. Individual tickets are $15 for students, $30 for adults, and can be purchased at SarasotaOpera.org and at the Sarasota Opera Box Office. Family Pack tickets (up to two adults and four students) are only $65 and are available by phone at 941-328-1300 or at the Sarasota Opera Box Office located at 61 N. Pineapple Ave. in Sarasota, FL.
Sarasota Opera is proud to partner with Embracing Our Differences on a special school-time matinee of “Brundibár” on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10:30 a.m. and The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee on Holocaust survivor visits to participating schools. Materials to help prepare students for their live opera experience are included in an educational resource guide distributed to teachers which complements survivor visits provided through the Jewish Federation. This special matinee is being provided at no cost to schools, with transportation provided courtesy of Embracing Our Differences and tickets provided courtesy of the Sarasota Opera.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.