Scoops, an ice cream emporium in South Venice, is hosting its first Iron Chef Sundae Contest at noon, Nov. 16.
A fairly normal banana split is pictured on the poster announcing the contest. Odds are that such an old-fashioned ice cream treat — tasty though it may be — will not be the winner.
These days, chocolate, vanilla and strawberry ice cream , while still popular, are old-school soda fountain flavors.
According to an article found on Google, the newest ice cream flavors for the summer of 2019 included “Seasalt and Honeycomb Toffee” and from Talenti, a “dairy-free” sorbetto called “Cold brew Espresso.?
If those don’t intrigue, how about “Mushroom Muddy Buddies” by Salt and Straw — probably not your grandparents’ flavors of choice for an old fashioned ice cream social.
None of these flavors could be found on the Scoops of Venice web site but with an Iron Chef ice cream contest coming up, who knows what might find its way into the Scoops freezer for the 16th.
The contest is a benefit for the Venice Chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police and Drug Free Youth.
The judges for the contest will be: Venice Mayor John Holic, Candy Mauser who is better known as “Candy Girl" on WSRZ (107.9 FM) and Capt. Charlie Thorne of the Venice Police Department.
The sundae chefs are: Coach John Peacock of Venice High School,Tyler Butler from Out and About and Linda Banister, the executive director of Drug-Free Youth.
The contest begins at noon Saturday, Nov, 16 at Scoops, 1846 South Tamiami Trail, Venice 34293.
