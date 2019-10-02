When half the car carriers coming into town feature an assortment of makes and models, it is a sure sign that such carriers are probably not going to any of the car dealers
Instead they will be dropping off their assorted cars at homes and condos in the area.
The drivers of those cars are either already here or will be arriving any day now. Short term rentals — if any remain for the coming season — have dwindled down to a precious few and the most important sign of the approach of Snowbird Season — the famous Sun Fiesta — is just two weeks away.
As this paper has been the media sponsor for many years — possibly forever — I always know when Sun Fiesta looms, because members of Women’s Sertoma are here day after day planning ads and the Sun Fiesta program book.
Some of their die-hard members — not unusual for most of the volunteer-driven organizations in this town — have been doing it year after year nearly as long as I have been at the paper.
Get out your red marker. Circle Oct. 18-19 and 20 on your calendar. As usual the bed races and parade will be on Saturday morning and the Miss Sun Fiesta scholarship competition will be that afternoon.
T-shirts, posters, hamburgers, pizza, gyros and beer plus other tasty goodies will be on sale all three days. Start with dinner on Friday as the festival will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Watch for all the details on the front of Our Town on Oct. 16.
People-watching is always fun during Sun Fiesta. This year, I expect it to be the best of all because when most of the Snowbirds left last March and April, downtown Venice was still torn up and one traffic nightmare after another.
In addition to holes in the streets and barricades, most of the beautiful plants and trees were gone.
Since the project’s completion, which included many more trees than had been removed. all those wonderful VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.) volunteers have added more hanging baskets and planters than ever were there before all the work began.
Former Venice Gondolier publisher Bob Vedder started the downtown beautification a few years ago with hanging baskets — lots of hanging baskets that he and just a few friends tended by watering them in the wee small hours of the morning. When VABI stepped in to help, the project multiplied. Downtown Venice is stunning these days.
New paving and traffic lines on most every street in town add to the look of a well-cared for city. So do the lovely historic homes dating back to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers days.
My parents did well when they picked this city for their winter home. I went them one better. After just two years as a snowbird, I made this my year-round home. When I need a dose of ice and snow, I can choose from five airports within 80 miles of my house and virtually every airline, including many European carriers. We have a similar selection of cruise ports: Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral and even Jacksonville.
While the circus is gone, it left us with a wonderful city and arts-loving people who came because of the circus.
We also have a plethora of theaters, art centers and symphonies plus that wonderful Ringling Museum within a short drive. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the Hermitage Artist Retreat and more are also close. Being just about two hours from “Uncle Walt’s” World and so many other major theme parks is yet another bonus.
