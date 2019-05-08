Two days to go until the opening of the Generations production of “Honk! A Musical Tale of ‘The Ugly Duckling’” at Venice Theatre.
Directed by Kelly Duyn with musical direction by Michelle Kasanofsky, “Honk” opens Friday, May 10.
With another sensational set by Tim Wisgerhof and choreography by Brian Finerty, all the little ducklings should go quackers as they sing and dance their way into the audience members hearts. I love this show and wish I could be there, but I have to drive my daughter to Venice from the airport just a smidge too late to make the curtain so I will catch it later.
“Honk!” plays through May 19. Tickets are $22 for adults, $15 for college students and $12 for children.
Shows are Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. There also will be a school-time show at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17.
If you do not know the story, it is about poor “Ugly” who does not closely resemble his cute little duckling siblings. After some barnyard bullying by the other animals, Ugly takes off on a voyage of discovery and learns that being different is not such a bad thing after all.
While you are picking up tickets for this musical, there is another musical you might want to purchase tickets for even though it will not be on the main stage until next Spring — “Chicago!” One of the greatest musicals of all time fills the final main stage slot of the 2019-2020 season, replacing “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
Given the fabulous choreographers at Venice this past season (Geena Ravella comes to mind as well as Brad Wages of course) the Venice production of “Chicago” could easily be next season’s “42nd Street,” which broke all kinds of attendance records.
But then, so did “Assisted Living,” which was extended multiple times until there was just no more room at the inn — literally. Venice fans are already scarfing up tickets to “Assisted Living the Musical — Home for the Holidays,” which will run Nov. 29- Dec. 22 in The Pinkerton Theatre.
With a book, music and lyrics by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett, this sequel promises to be another sell-out. It is either something in the drinking water at Venice or something about the average age of area residents.
If ever there was a reason to buy season seats at Venice Theatre, these two shows are mighty good reasons. Otherwise, you might have to wait to see if performances are added. While that is likely given the popularity of these two shows, nothing is ever certain.
The rest of the main stage season includes “Born Yesterday,” Sept. 20-Oct. 6; a top secret until June 1 “blockbuster” musical by a “super Swedish group” (hint, hint) Oct. 25-Dec. 1; “Menopause the Musical, Jan. 10-Feb. 2; “Guys and Dolls” Feb. 22-March 22; which leads up to “Chicago.”
(The Top Secret cannot be divulged until June, so do not even bother to ask and my guess could be wrong anyway.)
Congratulations to the play selection team at Venice Theatre for putting together such an excellent season. Executive producing director Murray Chase said the reason “To Kill a Mockingbird” was changed is because there was “a risk that the licensing for To Kill a Mockingbird could possibly be revoked while the current production is running on Broadway.
“We still look forward to presenting ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ again in the future,” Chase said.
The result for Venice Theatre fans is a not-to-be-missed season. Call the box office at 941-488-1115 to inquire about the various subscription packages or visit: venicestage.com.
Single tickets for all of the 2019-20 season go on sale June 1.
Cyclist visiting VeniceOn May 14, a group of 25 cyclists will be passing through Venice on a two-week journey from Miami to the west coast of Florida, specifically from Naples to Sarasota, then through Orlando over to the east coast, up to Jacksonville and west to finish at Tallahassee.
The cyclists are members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. The fraternity’s benevolent arm is called the “Ability Experience.” They sponsor “Gear Up Florida” and other programs that get the students involved in charity work all over the country.
Last year, 75 members bicycled 3,720 miles from three cities on the west coast to the lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building to raise $670,000 for charities benefiting children. Each night after bicycling 40 to 100 miles the cyclists worked with children. That group included the grandson of Bill Davis, vice president of the Venice Lions Club.
The Florida cyclists will be in Venice at noon on May 24 when the Venice Lions Club will host them for lunch.
