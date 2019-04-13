Before I ever found myself in the journalism lab in college, I had been inspired by such people as Margaret Mead (anthropologist and women’s rights activist), Dorothy Fuldheim (first woman news anchor, Cleveland, Ohio), and Mike Wallace (dogged news journalist for 60 Minutes).
When the opportunity came about to select some films to see at the Sarasota Film Festival, I jumped at the chance to see the opening film April 5, “Mike Wallace is Here.”
Like many people, I remember Wallace’s determined interviewing skills and constant digging for the truth. I recall it even more because I had the opportunity to hear him at work when visiting a friend many years ago whose husband was under Wallace’s microscope.
Without mentioning names, my friend’s husband was a chiropractor who began offering treatment plans costing a set price for a certain number of visits to treat various ailments, which bothered enough people for it to qualify for a Wallace investigation. My friend’s husband even had received a cartoon from a client that showed that dreaded phrase, “Mike Wallace is Here” with sweat pouring off the interviewee’s tense face.
Though nervous at first, my friend later said his plan met with apparent satisfaction by Wallace, who even allowed himself to undergo a chiropractic treatment after the interview.
Fast-forward to the documentary. The film showed clips of Wallace interviewing some interesting people, such as Malcolm X (advocate for black civil rights), who answered if he was afraid of what might happen to him with, “I’m probably a dead man,” and he was shot dead a short time later.
Wallace was shown interviewing Barbra Streisand, addressing her fears of performing and directing; Bette Davis, who said the only path to happiness is self-sufficiency through one’s work; Vladimir Putin, who after many grueling hours of the interview finally spoke English. That was after Wallace told him he knew Putin understood everything he was saying and that he didn’t need the interpreter.
Also of note, Wallace had interviewed a young Donald Trump, asking if Trump had said he had no political aspirations for himself, but that he could make a better arms deal with the Soviets.
Trump replied with: “I didn’t say me, Mike. I said somebody has to do it. If it were me, that would be fine. I could do it. Somebody has to help this country, and if they don’t, the country and the world are in big trouble.”
It was interesting to see how the producer/director Avi Belkin, originally from Israel, had culled hundreds of hours of film that had been permitted him by CBS and the Wallace family to end up with the two-hour documentary. Belkin said he chose to show Wallace because he became obsessed with how we, as a nation, got to where we are with the news media.
“I looked for a character to talk about the news and Mike Wallace was the obvious choice,” he said.
In a talk back, Belkin said that in the ‘70s, Mike Wallace was popular and journalism became a household name.
“Now it is at a tipping point,” based on whether President Trump gets re-elected. “I think people forget the purpose of the press is to guard the truth,” he said.
A couple of news reporters also spoke during the talk-back – one from SNN, who said that TV station is local news driven now, which differs from having a national focus as CBS TV had.
A reporter with the Herald-Tribune said that the newspaper has an investigative team of five reporters “because people want investigation reporting.” He also said that USA Today is heavily involved in investigative reporting and that “we (newspapers) are not dead.”
Belkin said the documentary will be made available to the public in July, so watch for it if you’re so inclined.
