Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and its master site plan, which will protect and preserve 15 acres of bayfront property in Sarasota, is featured in the newly opened exhibit, "Celebrating New American Gardens," on display at the U.S. Botanic Garden (USBG) in Washington, D.C.
Selby is the only botanical garden in Florida featured among 21 gardens from across the United States that have created new gardens or renovated a garden within the last five years.
The USBG presents this new exhibit through Oct. 15.
“Selby Gardens is excited to be a part of this new exhibition at the United States Botanic Garden. This exhibit shows how important it is to accomplish the master plan so that even more people can connect with nature,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. “Together with the others, it showcases the important role botanical gardens play in research, education and connecting individuals to the wonders of nature.”
As part of the exhibit, photos, drawings, landscape designs and project descriptions share the story of Selby Gardens and its new master plan.
Just as plants change and grow, the gardens featured in the exhibit are making changes to better prepare for their own future and to showcase new plant collections, create spaces for people to connect with nature and foster sustainability.
“Gardens are always changing — with the seasons, with emerging gardening trends and with their communities," said Saharah Moon Chapotin, U.S. Botanic Garden executive director. "We are excited to feature these new gardens and showcase the diversity and beauty of modern garden projects.”
Other gardens represented include Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania, New Orleans Botanical Garden in Louisiana and Portland Japanese Garden in Oregon.
View Selby Gardens and 20 more botanical gardens from around the nation in this new exhibit, "Celebrating New American Gardens."
For more on this exhibit, visit: USBG.gov.
