SARASOTA — Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with the Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, has opened an orchid show which is not likely to be duplicated anywhere.
Not only do both museums have top-notch garden designers but both also have epiphyte — air plant — specimens that would be coveted by any botanical museum.
To visit the Morikami is to visit one of the finest Japanese gardens in the world. To visit Selby is to experience one of the greatest epiphyte centers in the world — in addition to an incredible display of gardens of various styles and specimens.
Although Marie Selby prized her personal rose garden, epiphytes — especially orchids — have made Selby Gardens a world-famous attraction, bringing orchid fanciers from far away places.
Selby’s own Museum of Botany and the Arts, housed in the Christy Payne Mansion at Selby, adds still another dimension to the new display which will be featured in the gardens until Dec. 1.
Blossoms of Asia, as the name suggests, pays homage to the design principles of Asia as much as to the Asian floral specimens being featured in this show.
One example of an Asian garden element that is a favorite with Morikami visitors is a “deer chaser.” It is a type of fountain fashioned from bamboo in such a way as to startle deer that venture too close.
Selby Gardens is said to house the best scientifically documented orchid collection in the world. On any given day, the displays in Selby’s “orchid house” honor the epiphytes even as they honor the areas of the world where certain specimens can be found.
For this show, a tour through the indoor display area hints at the wonders found at the Morikami and even farther away, in the Far East.
Throughout the greenhouse are thousands of orchids as well as many examples of Asian design principles such as bonsai and ikebana. Bonsai refers to the technique of pruning a tree to maintain its natural shape but in miniature. Irebana refers to the Japanese art of flower arranging and its strict rules. Examples of both techniques are featured in the Tropical Conservatory, which is more commonly referred to as the orchid house. There also will be examples of Japanese garden design.
Treasured orchids from Selby’s vast collection of living plants, which include many Asian specimens, are an important part of this show.
Continuing the theme of “Blossoms of Asia” and the cultural significance of orchids in Asian art, philosophy and religion are botanical illustrations and additional displays in the Museum of Botany and the Arts. In the south gallery visitors will find some of the things that inspired the living displays in this year’s orchid show.
Also to found in the museum is additional information on Selby’s Asian orchid collection.
Visit the north gallery to see rare botanical books and prints from Selby’s research library. Also to be found there are watercolor paintings on loan from the Morikami Museum.
Orchids are important to Eastern culture, with the orchid specifically associated with the values of integrity and friendship. Orchids also are associated with the season of spring.
In conjunction with the orchid show, Selby has scheduled several special programs.
The keynote lecture, “Asian Inspired: The Roots of The Orchid Show 2019, will be presented by David Berry from noon to 1 p.m. on Nov. 13. Berry is the Associate Director of Academic Affairs and Special Projects at The Ringling. He has worked as a consultant to Selby since 2014 and is the guest curator of the show in the Museum of Botany and the Arts. The talk is free with admission that day but reservations are suggested.
There are several other special events that have been scheduled during the run of the show, including a presentation by the Cuban Ballet School on Nov. 6, in the evening. (A ticketed event — call for reservations)
Special classes being offered include:
Oct. 30: Potting and mounting orchids
Nov. 6: Gyotaku fish painting
Nov. 13: Kokedamo: A Different Bonsai
Nov. 14: Zen watercolor workshop, Session I
Nov. 15: Zen Watercolor Workshop, Session II
Nov. 16: Zen Watercolor Workshop, Session III
Nov. 22: Writing About Nature-A Meditative Practice
Dec. 4: Shibori with Indigo Dye (Note: Orchid show closes Dec. 1)
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is at 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. The gardens are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day). Admission is $20 for adults, youth aged 4-17 $10, children 3 and under free, members free and guests of members, $10.
For more information, call 941-366-5731 or visit www.selby.org For more information about The Morikami, call 561-495-0233 or visit: morikami.org.
