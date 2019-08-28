Sertoma Club of Venice names new officers

PHOTO BY PRION PHOTOGRAPHY

The 2019-20 Sertoma Club of Venice Officers, front, from left Treasurer Judy Braham, President-Elect Courtney Green, President Bill Rhodes, Director-at-Large Laura Benson, Attendance Ernie Skinner, Treasurer Sandi Raasch; back row, from left, Vice President of Speech Clinic Lynn Joyner, Director-at-Large Terry Redman, Sgt.-at-Arms Ben Klingbeil and Speech Clinic Chairman Bob Anderson. Not shown, Past President Stephen Lingley, Vice President of Sponsorships Bruce Haltinner, Vice President of Membership Dan Policastro, Secretary Seth Von Marschall, Sgt.-at-Arms Dane Desantis and Director-at-Large Ken Modzelewski.

 PHOTO BY PRION PHOTOGRAPHY
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments