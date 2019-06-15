Serve Florida and One Christ Won City serve at parade

Chris Walecka, left, Jodey Bruner, Todd Miller, Tina Bruner and granddaughter Emma, and Dave Leonhard, with Tri County Air Conditioning’s nonprofit Serve Florida donation event of food and manpower at the Venice High School champions parade June 4 at Centennial Park. Serve Florida’s mission is “Leave No One In Need.”

 PHOTO BY

JIM FOUBISTER

