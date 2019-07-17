By KIM COOL
Don’t snooze during the Asolo Conservatory’s Dog Days production of Matthew Burnett’s theatrical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s novel “Theophilus North” or you’ll might miss a piece of an intriguing puzzle.
In the program notes we learn that Theophilus was the name of Thornton Wilder’s twin brother who was stillborn.
“Wilder imagines a life for his brother that still confronts the big scary question: Where do I belong in the universe?” director Laura Braza wrote in the program notes.
It’s 1925. World War I is over and the Great Depression is a few years away. It seems a good time for Theophilus North to pursue dreams that aren’t being fulfilled at the prep school where he has been teaching for four years after graduating from Yale and serving in the war.
North quits his job after four years to pursue other careers and to see the world. As that all takes money, he returns to Newport, Rhode Island, where he had served during the war.
There he advertises himself as a tutor and more. That leads to teaching tennis despite lacking expertise in the sport, and helping an assortment of individuals deal with their own shortcomings or insecurities despite, in most cases, their wealth and status.
The cast comprises Asolo Conservatory alums Andrew Bosworth, Dylan Crow, Ally Farzetta and Brett Mack, plus third-year conservatory student Alex Pelletier and seven-year Asolo Repertory Company member Don Walker, who has been a fixture in this area since the days of the old Golden Apple Dinner Theatre and the Banyan Theater Company. (Walker’s wife, Jenny Aldrich, an equally talented actor, was an usher for the opening-night performance.)
All the actors save for Brett Mack, who portrays North, portray a variety of characters. Some are middle-class folks who provide services to the wealthy and some are the wealthy people who live in Newport’s stately mansions.
They come and go thanks to costume changes as minimal as the addition of a robe or even just a scarf. Dee Sullivan is the costume designer.
The set, by Steven Kemp, is equally versatile. A switch from a rooming house for the working class to a stately mansion is as easy as moving a chair or a bench.
Longtime Asolo followers might be happy to note that 43-year Asolo Rep player Marian Wallace (wife of Rep player Brad Walllace for 50 years) serves as the stage manager for this production.
“Theophilus North” is the first play of the third season of the Dog Days Theatre program, which features professional actors from all over with graduates and students of the Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training.
Performances are in the Cook Theatre in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. It continues Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through July 28
The second production of the season will be “Harbor,” written by Chad Beguelin and directed by Greg Leaming. It will open Tuesday, Aug. 6, and play Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., through Aug. 25.
For tickets to either production, call the box office at 941-351-8000 or visit: AsoloRep.org.
