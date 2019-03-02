Jolene Huelsenbeck, 37, is the manager of Tuesday Morning at Jacaranda Crossings, along the South Tamiami Trail. She was referred to me by a co-worker for my column and we chatted over coffee in a local restaurant.
About her current employment, the only thing we discussed was that she was hired as assistant manager in May 2017 and promoted to manager Sept. 2018. I wanted to learn more about this woman.
Jolene has been in retail since she was 17 and retail management since age 18. She hails from New Jersey (the “Jersey Shore”), and moved to Venice about two years ago with her husband, Joe, and two children: Tyler, 12 (“my gentle giant”), and Dominic, 2, (my “tiny terror,” she chuckles). Joe is a day trader who is able to work from home, thus earning an income while being there for the boys.
Tyler is on the honor roll at Student Leadership Academy and his parents are proud of him, she said. Dominic enjoys exploring life in his “terrible twos” stage, and Jolene gets a kick out of the way he can relax almost anywhere, crosses his leg and sometimes rests a foot on his big brother.
Mostly in managementHer first job was a cashier in a specialty children’s store called Noodle Kidoodle in New Jersey, which is now defunct. Her first management job was in a liquor store in New Jersey, which allowed her to sell liquor at age 18.
“That is the law in New Jersey,” she politely explained.
She spelled out two rules of management she learned when promoted to her very first management job: Rule No. 1: Your customers are your paycheck, and Rule No. 2: Everyone has problems in life and they cannot be resolved at work, so leave them outside when you come to work.
She said she tries very hard to follow those rules for herself. She has had some health issues that could interfere on the job, but she won’t let them. She spoke candidly about them.
“I have stage III endometriosis and the pain is excruciating. I’ve had seven surgeries but it can’t be healed. I also have chronic Lyme disease, which is painful.”
She said it is hard to fight through the pain, but she does, because, as she said she tells her son – “There are certain aspects of life you can change, but if you can’t change them you have to find a ray of sunshine. So when people ask me how I am, I say ‘peachy’ or ‘fantastic.’”
She said her employees know she understands if they are not feeling well.
“I tell them to just let me know; I can work around it. I get it,” she said.
Jolene is an only child who lost most of the family she grew up with. Her mother died when Jolene was 23 as a result of some long-term health issues. After the loss, Jolene took off work for nine months. Her stepfather, Tom, who she admitted she didn’t like at first (she was 5 when he and her mom met), but he has been like a father to her and they are now pretty close.
A year after her mother passed, her grandmother died. Her grandfather was heartbroken to have lost the love of his life and ended up living with Jolene and her family for 10 years before he died. She said he had been exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam and was wheelchair-bound.
“My grandfather was the first one to hold our first son,” she said with a gentle smile.
Jolene and her family moved to Venice on the advice of her sister-in-law in Orlando and her stepfather after she and Joe realized they were fighting a losing battle trying to recover from the loss of their home during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
“We tried to rebuild, but it was so hard,” she said. “There are still towns totally destroyed there. I was familiar with the Venice area because my grandparents were snowbirds here, and we visited them when I was a kid. I loved Venice.”
No doubt, Jolene works hard managing the store and helping organize her family, and fun times are usually low-key times at home watching movies with her family. However, there is one special annual event she and Tyler look forward to – MegaCon, a pop culture convention in Tampa they’ve attended, because “he loves anime.”
Wiki describes it as a “large speculative fiction convention that caters to the comic book, sci-fi, anime, fantasy, and gaming communities.”
So what I gather from all this is, I can visit with Jolene again in the store, or perhaps take myself to a MegaCon convention in Tampa and also visit with R2-D2, the huge Stay Puft Marshmallow Man or learn more about anime and the pop culture industry.
Hmmm, food for thought.
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
