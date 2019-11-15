SIESTA KEY — Watch eight teams and eight solo artist sand sculptors from around the world compete during the 10th annual Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival, which takes place on Siesta Beach, 948 Beach Road.
The festival opens Friday with winning sculptures will be declared during an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.
Visitors can continue viewing the sculptures and vote for People’s Choice until the festival closes at 5 p.m. Monday. People’s Choice results will appear at: facebook.com/SiestaKeyCrystalClassic
It’s more than just sand. The festival also features live music throughout the event along with a large village of shopping and food and drink vendors. Other activities include the popular three day “Quick Sand” competition, free sand sculpting lessons and demos and an amateur competition on Saturday.
Billy Jack, co-host of the popular Jones and Company morning show on 107.9 WSRZ will be on location from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
The festival will be open Saturday and Sunday night until 9 p.m. with live music by 22N Saturday night and Reverend Barry & The Funk Sunday night. The sculptures will be lit through a fabulous light display and the party tent will be open until closing time.
A portion of the proceeds from the Siesta Key Crystal Classic will benefit student scholarships at Ringling College of Art and Design and will assist talented, creative students so that they may be able to pursue their dreams of higher education in art and design.
“The Siesta Key Crystal Classic has been a great artistic event since its beginning in 2010,” said Bob Parkinson, Siesta Beach Festival board member. “Talented artists come from all over the world to create masterpieces of ephemeral art. We are pleased to support Ringling College of Art and Design, a notable artistic resource in our community, and their talented student body.”
Founded in 2010, The Crystal Classic is a result of discussions between master sand sculptor and Siesta Key resident Brian Wiglesworth and representatives of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Sarasota County Parks and Recreation, Mote Marine Laboratory and Visit Sarasota County.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SiestaKeyCrystalClassic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.