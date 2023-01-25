Silent Sky at Asolo Rep

Christian Douglass, Suzanne Grodner, Lise Bruneau, Zoya Martin and Kendra Jo Brook in Asolo Rep’s production of “Silent Sky” in rotating repertory through March 5 in the Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

 PHOTO BY CLIFF ROLES

At last, the perfect blending of live theater and movies (video projections).

See it in the Mertz Theatre within the FSU Center for the Performing Arts where “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson opened Saturday night and will play in rotating repertory through March 5.


