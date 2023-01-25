Christian Douglass, Suzanne Grodner, Lise Bruneau, Zoya Martin and Kendra Jo Brook in Asolo Rep’s production of “Silent Sky” in rotating repertory through March 5 in the Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
At last, the perfect blending of live theater and movies (video projections).
See it in the Mertz Theatre within the FSU Center for the Performing Arts where “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson opened Saturday night and will play in rotating repertory through March 5.
As the production begins, Radcliffe graduate (summa cum laude) Henrietta Leavitt (Kendra Jo Brook) and her sister Margaret (Zoya Martin — third year student Asolo Conservatory) are discussing Henrietta’s offer of a job at Harvard, the fact that Henrietta has a hearing problem and that she would be better off staying in Wisconsin.
Henrietta wins.
“When you go, take a Bible,” her sister Margaret says.
She accepts the job at Harvard where, despite her Radcliffe degree, she is assigned “woman’s work” with two other women “computers.”
Their job is to catalog the stars from pictures taken by the astronomers through the “Harvard telescope which only the men are allowed to use because it is a cold and lonely job.
That is the way of the world from 1900-1920, when even a Radcliffe grad is expected to marry and raise a family although perhaps she could teach.
At Harvard, she finds herself working under astronomer Peter Shaw (Christian Douglass — third-year student in Asolo Conservatory), who tells her she will not be working with the astronomers but with two women who are working from pictures of the stars to map the universe.
Williamina Fleming (Lise Bruneau) and Annie Cannon (Suzanne Grodner) are referred to as “computers.”
Even in the lofty halls of Harvard and especially in Harvard’s observatories, the act of looking through telescopes in those days was decidedly “men’s work” even if one of the ladies had graduated from Radcliffe (the womens’ division of Harvard).
At least Peter would change a bit. Was that a signal of further change to come?
“Are you aware of what we can do?” Henrietta asks.
He does become more aware but then her father becomes ill and she must return home. While she is gone, Peter finds another and marries, a surprise to her on her return but perhaps only a bump in the road on her path to the discovery of the limitless boundaries of space and this story’s grand finale.
The story’s end is echoed and reechoed by the stunning projections of the universe created by projection designer Shawn Duan. This story lent itself to that technology far more than most and Duan made the most of it.
As the opening night audience left the theater, they were presented with Champagne and “Milky Ways” of the chocolate variety.
Silent Sky’s director is Seema Sueko. Scenic designer is Milagros Pone De Leon, with costumes by Ivania Stack, lighting by Rui Rita, sound and original compositions by Andre Pluess, hair and make up by Michelle hart, choreography by Karma Camp, intimacy choreography by Celine Rosenthal and voice and dialect coaching by Patricia Delorey.
The production stage manager was Nia Sciarretta and assistant stage manager was Kristin Loughry. Casting took place in Chicago, New York and locally.
The Mertz Theatre is the main stage in the FSSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Call the box office at 800-351-8000 or visit: asolorep.org
