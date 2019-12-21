Just a little something off the beaten path ...
Ah yes, even though for the past while it’s seemed like winter, it’s still officially fall.
Those coming to Venice to escape the cold in their own states may not be too happy with this current cold turn of weather, but those of us who live through the blistering heat of Florida summers definitely appreciate the temperature change.
Fall, in the northern states such as Massachusetts where I originally hail from, presents us with the beautiful colors of the changing leaves on the trees, and viewing them this past October on a trip home was a different and distinct pleasure.
Here in Venice and the rest of Florida, we get to see the changing colors of the license tags that become more and more evident as Season comes upon us.
With everything else going on in the world right now, it’s a pleasant diversion now and then, to just be able to concentrate on something not political, or upsetting, as in shootings, impeachment proceedings, sniping tweets, and the rest of the crazy happenings life throws at us.
There’s simply the possible fascination of being outside and seeing how many different colorful state or country tags you can see in the course of your day. Besides, for those of you with young kids, It would be a great game, and something to occupy them for a while.
Now that we are in the middle of the holiday season, and into “snow bird” season, traffic is beginning to get much busier. Drive times are longer. Wait times at the restaurants are longer .... and if you want to get a parking space anywhere, you’d better get to your destination earlier than you usually would in off season. Same can be said about driving times.
Not that I’m complaining, as we in Venice benefit from the influx of people and the increase of business they bring with them.
With some of the restaurants workers, it’s kind of a love hate relationship. It takes them a while to get back up to speed in handling full sections and a quick turnover, which can be a tad hard after a lazy-ish summer (been there, done that) but it also means more tips and more hours working.
We get to see old friends coming back for another season’s stay in our fair city, and surrounding areas. We even get to meet new people as we go about our daily lives. It’s a change and an adjustment, but it can also be exciting.
In this day and age of cellphones doing almost everything, as they that seemed to be glued to our hands in practically every waking minute, and with heads down concentrating on the screens, it’s nice, once in a while, to simply stop, look up, and take the time to look around at the life bustling around us. Not while driving, of course, though you can still see the different colored tags in front of you.
We welcome our particular version of Fall. We welcome also, the “First time in Venice” Snowbirds, and happily embrace those we’ve waited through the summer months to see once again. Yup, Fall and the changing license tags definitely herald a great season for us.
