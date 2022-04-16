For foodies, Thanksgiving pales next to this weekend.
Last night, Jews celebrated the beginning of the eight days (April 15-22) of Passover (Pesach) with a special meal that includes no leavened bread, four servings of wine, matzah (unleavened bread) and bitter herbs, an egg and the telling of the story of the reason for the holiday — the emancipation of the Israelites who had been kept as slaves in ancient Egypt.
That is the ceremonial food list, which is usually followed by such things as beef brisket or roast chicken, steamed or roasted vegetables and flourless cake for dessert.
As Christians consume many eggs during the Lenten period leading up to Easter, so do Jews who often use beaten egg whites for desserts during the holy days of Passover.
The holiday begins with cleaning the house of any leavened bread or even the crumbs as the enslaved Jews in ancient Egypt were only fed unleavened bread. During Passover, matzah is eaten in homage to those ancient Jews.
Friday night, Jews celebrated the first night of Passover with seders at the Jewish Congregation of Venice and at the Chabad of Venice and North Port as well as in many private homes.
Saturday, Christian children will get a “bunny hop” on Easter if their parents take them to one or more of the Easter Egg events in the area.
The biggest and likely the noisiest egg event will take place at Venice High School, 1 Indian Way, from 10 a.m. to noon. The featured attraction will be a helicopter that will drop 30,000 plastic eggs from the sky above the Venice High School football field beginning at 10 a.m.
The event concludes at noon and includes other activities and food. There is no age limit to attend.
At roughly the same time, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., there will be Easter Egg hunt at Blalock Park in the 300 block of South Nassau Streee, just west of the Triangle, home of the Venice Museum.
That will be followed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and Chucko the All-American Clown and hear music by Kaptain Kurt from the Tenny Shoe-Hop Bunny Band in Centennial Park.
From 1 p.m., the Venice United Church of Christ, at 620 Shamrock Blvd., will hold an Easter Egg hunt for children aged preschool to fifth grade. Bring an Easter basket or bag in which to collect eggs.
On Sunday, there is one more egg hunt — from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Colonial Baptist Church of Venice, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trail, off U.S. 41 South.
Saturday at sunset, Jews often have another Passover meal at sundown while Christians deal with all those Easter eggs. Some egg hunts were even held last Sunday, which was Palm Sunday, the Day that Christ entered Jerusalem before his arrest on Holy Thursday and crucifixion on Good Friday, followed by his resurrection on Easter Sunday.
Sunday, Christians will go to church services in the morning. After that, they will enjoy an Easter feast at home or in a restaurant and their young children will have searched for Easter eggs and/or Easter baskets filled with holiday treats, including colored hard-boiled eggs and, these days, plastic eggs filled with candies or small toys.
At the Unitarian Universalist Church of Venice, Monk San, a Buddhist monk, will speak about the cyclical nature of life at the Sunday Easter Service.
The eight days of Passover continue through sundown, April 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.