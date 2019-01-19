Sitting in a pew at Christ United Methodist Church (CUMC) Saturday evening, Jan. 12, I eagerly awaited the appearance of the South Korean Children’s Choir.
Having attended the second performance of one of Rev. Billy Kim’s 14 choirs in 2017, I knew we were in for a tender, high quality, well-choreographed performance. When the first group of colorfully clad children paraded down the aisle, singing and carrying bright fuchsia pom-poms, I was greatly moved.
Before the children entered, Rev. Kim spoke, setting the tone for the evening. He expressed appreciation to America for fighting for South Korea’s freedom. He also had a special token of appreciation for American Korean War veterans, of which there were close to two dozen in the audience. Twenty-two veterans went up to the stage, and were given medals and a warm thank you from Rev. Kim and his assistants.
The material for the medals came from barbwire that was located along the 38th Parallel. The barbwire was melted down and made into the medals.
According to KoreanWarOnline, “Mao Zedong, as he had warned, declared the crossing of the 38th Parallel an ‘invasion’ … At the 38th Parallel, truce talks began on 10th July 1951.”
“If not for the veterans here of the Korean War, these children would not be here,” Rev. Kim said.
He said the children, who were third through seventh graders from Gwangju, South Korea, worked very hard to learn the songs in English, even though they do not speak English. He said they paid their own airfare to the United States. Most of their costumes were handmade with only accessories purchased.
The children put on a terrific show, with a lot of singing, hand movements, smiles and gracious bowing. They worked with large fans and small flags and endeared themselves to the audience which filled the church with some in standing-room-only spots.
As the children entered they sang “God Bless You” and took their places on the stage. The boys wore white shirts and vests with fluffy bow ties and black pants; the girls mainly wore white dresses with a bright green over-skirt. All wore white shoes. They marched in place as they sang in unison. “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord,” singing the Battle Hymn of the Republic. When they got to the end, “His truth is marching on,” they knelt and a handful of them who played little drums held up their drumsticks in the sign of the cross.
They sang “This little light of mine,” in unison with arms outstretched, then went into a spiritual medley — “Swing low sweet chariot” waving colorful pom-poms (red, gold, green, blue, fuchsia), harmonizing beautifully along with synchronized dance moves.
They endeared themselves to the American culture with such songs as some Stephen Foster minstrels, circa 1800s — “Swanee River” and “My Old Kentucky Home” — and the more contemporary “It’s A Small World (they waved various countries flags during this song),” “Great is thy Faithfulness,” “Amazing Grace,” and “It is Well With My Soul.”
As if that wasn’t enough to capture the hearts of attendees, the children sang “America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America,” and many audience members stood with hands over hearts.
Hugs chock full of love
The children must take Rev. Kim’s words to heart, because at the end of the performance, they came through the audience giving hugs saying, “I love you,” and “God bless you,” and some had tears in their eyes, as did many of the audience members, myself included.
Esther Baxendale, who with her husband, Paul, helped coordinate the tour details through the church, explained: “Every time the Korean Choir comes to the U.S., they thank America for coming to their country to fight for their freedom. Dr. Kim feels it is so important to make sure the new generation of children do not forget that.”
Overall, this was a very uplifting experience, and more than one audience member said it was nice to know that there are people from other countries who love us.
As for receiving the medals, the Korean War veterans were very appreciative and surprised at the gift. Jack Thompson is a veteran, and when asked how it felt to receive the medal, he said: “I can’t explain it. It’s very special.”
Esther Baxendale said about eight more Korean War veterans were located, and Rev. Kim’s people will arrange to send them each a medal through the Los Angeles, California arm of the Far East Broadcasting Company, of which Rev. Kim is chairman.
The children stayed overnight with volunteers from the church while the adults stayed at a hotel so the children could perform again at two Sunday worship services at CUMC followed by a performance at Bradenton First United Methodist Church. The next day they performed at Venice Christian School, then at The Salvation Army Church in Clearwater. They spent the night at an airport hotel and flew out early Tuesday morning from the Tampa airport. They moved on to perform in Atlanta, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; and Birmingham, Alabama.
Rev. Kim travels once or twice a year with one of the 14 children’s choirs to the U.S. and also to other countries. I look forward to a return visit from one of these choirs, which I find to be inspiring and good for my soul.
CUMC volunteer hosts Bob and Ginnie Rohland took in two of the girls, ages 11 and 14. Ginnie said this of the experience: “Having the girls in our home was a rare treat. They spoke little English, but smiles and hugs are universal. Communication was a little like a game of charades, starting with a puzzled expression and ending with a giggle.”
