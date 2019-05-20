For just eight weeks each year, the Keukenhoff Gardens in Holland offer visitors the chance to see more than 7 million flowers in bloom.
Located just outside of Amsterdam, the 80-acre site is said to be the biggest flower park in the world. Walkways meander through the gardens which are prepared by some 650 gardeners representing the major bulb growers in Holland, If you are there at the right time, you can not only visit the Keukenhof Gardens but also see millions more blooms in the Dutch tulip fields which are in bloom at the same time.
In addition to the outdoor plantings, several pavilions at the site offer indoor flower shows which change from week to week.
The weather in March and April will be similar to that in the northern part of the United States. Residents of those states consume a huge portion of the Dutch bulb output which includes, in addition to the tulips, daffodils hyacinths, irises, lilies and more. Here in Florida, the best way to enjoy such flowers is as potted plants purchased from super markets, florists and garden centers. Ground temperatures are simply too warm for most of the year.
This year the gardens were open from March 21-May 19, daily from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. As the Netherlands is farther north than most New England, Midwestern and Pacific northwestern states, the sun comes up at 5 a.m. or so and does not set until after 9 p.m. While this is not the land of the midnight sun, it is not that far from there.
Towering trees offer plenty of shade but there are also sunny lawn areas where one might see stilt walkers dressed as butterflies or listen to an oompah band performing from the windmill located at one end of the park. Pavilions filled with more displays were themed to "Flower Power," honoring the 1960s and 1970s.
Lunch offerings in the Willem-Alexander pavilion include salads served in Mason jars as well as burgers, fries and other casual fare plus beer and soft drinks. There also is a restaurant at the entrance pavilion and a gift shop.
As a million or more people visit the gardens each year, most visitors purchase tickets in advance. That also saves standing in line. Several companies offer bus tours at varying prices depending on whether the tour includes tulip fields as well as the Keukenhof Gardens and additional sites.
Keukenhof Gardens are about 30 minutes from Amsterdam, Haarlam and The Hague. Avoid lines or worse, disappointment, by purchasing tour tickets in advance. Buses depart from the train station in Amsterdam.
