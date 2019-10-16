Women throughout South Sarasota County are urged to participate in a statewide on-line survey of women’s needs sponsored by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and supported locally by the Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women, Gini Hyman, President.
Women’s Voices asks women to share challenges encountered in their everyday lives.
“The information derived from this initiative is vital to decision-makers,” Hyman said. “It will increase understanding of the reality of need, how to change public policy, and where to allocate funding. Please include your voice.”
Participation of South County women is encouraged in this project of the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and the Suncoast Commission on the Status of Women.
The public is invited to participate in a speak out moderated by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women at the Wm. H. Jervey, Jr. Venice Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Registration is not required.
For more information, visit surveymonkey.com/r/voicesflwomen
The 27-question survey, to be sorted by zip code in order to assess the reality of need in each area throughout the state, is available until Nov. 30. The results will be presented to the Florida Legislature in January 2020.
Talking points:
Regional conversations to identify key issues facing women, to understand the critical needs that women and communities perceive/experience as important
Identify trends and changes occurring between 2015 and 2019
Continue to build relationships with regional partners
Public/community discussions will foster a process that engages women and communities as stakeholders in improving communication and removing barriers
Local, county, and state leaders will be informed of the challenges facing women and their families
Voices of South Sarasota County women, organizations, etc. are essential in assessing real need and developing strategic action for change
Results will be presented to the Florida Legislature by the Florida Commission on the Status of Women in January 2020.
