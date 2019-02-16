At the Annual “Boots and Bling” celebration for S.W.A.T. Networking Jan. 27, founder and CEO Dr. Robyn Spirtas and S.W.A.T. Executive Director Deb Gerard presented a $2,396 check on behalf of the entire S.W.A.T. organization to Melissa Wandall, Founder of The Mark Wandall Foundation.
The foundation serves children and teens in grief.
S.W.A.T. stands for Successful Women Aligning Together, which is a unique women’s networking organization of 300 professional women. There are seven chapters from Venice to Sun City and Lakewood Ranch to Anna Maria Island in three counties — Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota.
“We collect ‘brag dollars’ all year long to give to a charity” Gerard said, “doing a ‘brag’ at our meetings is a great way for us to get to know each other on a more personal level while collecting for a charity at the same time.
“What makes S.W.A.T. special is that we really care about one another,” Spirtas said. “We take the time to really know one another and support each other both personally and professionally.”
The celebration dinner was held at Hidden Acres Barn in Palmetto and was filled with great food, awards, recognitions and speakers.
S.W.A.T. is always looking for new members and guests. All women in business are welcome to any meeting location and are welcome to consider join the Sisters of S.W.A.T.
More information about S.W.A.T. Networking can be found by going to SwatNetworking.com.
