The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble (SCWE) will perform a concert entitled “Musical Memories 1940s-1980s” Friday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m., at SunCoast MCC, 3276 E. Venice Ave. (intersection of Jackson Road).
Lynn Cleary is the new director and brings many years of music teaching experience to the ensemble. This musical tribute to the 20th century’s best big band music’s most powerful performers and greatest shows is designed to accomplish just what the concert theme says, bring back memories.
Featured will be the all-time favorite “In the Mood,” composed by saxophonist Joe Garland in 1938. This piece is most closely associated with Glenn Miller and his orchestra, which produced its most famous recording. Another Glenn Miller piece is “Moonlight Serenade,” composed by Miller and first recorded in 1939.
Moving forward a few decades, the ensemble will perform an Elvis Presley medley which includes “Heartbreak Hotel,” the story of romance sadly ended and one of Elvis’ best known tunes. Rounding out the program will be pieces celebrating artists such as Benny Goodman, the Beach Boys, Chicago and others sure to trigger some fond recollections.
The SCWE comprises a group of musicians from surrounding towns and counties. Musicians from Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood and Arcadia combine their talents to form this talented concert band.
The hall is air conditioned. Admission is $5, payable at the door.
