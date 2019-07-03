Animals housed in an animal shelter are exposed to a very stressful environment. They are in a new noisy place following routines very different from what they are used to — and they are separated from families they grew close to.
Homeless animals have no control over what is happening to them. Not strutting their stuff in a positive manner can cost them big time when it comes to impressing a possible new human family. Suncoast Humane Society’s dedicated team of staff and volunteers are always thinking outside of the box to provide comfort to the animals, and keep them ready for a new home.
Their latest animal enrichment programs include “Healing Touch for Animals,” “Reiki” and a very special “live cello” performance.
Joyce volunteers her talents at Suncoast Humane Society providing healing through Reiki on a weekly basis. Reiki is commonly known as a technique of relaxation and harmony through the power of the human touch. The healing comes from the energy that is exchanged during a session, putting the recipient in a place of comfort and support where they can release their worries, fears and pain.
Joyce currently provides enrichment to the small animals in the shelter, like bunnies, recovering from medical treatment, or those who may be shy or scared.
Cindy Baker donates her time to enrich the shelter animals’ lives with her Healing Touch for Animals program, a holistic therapy technique in which she uses her hands to clear, energize and balance the pet’s energy fields. Healing Touch promotes relaxation and releases endorphins, which help the muscles to relax, and take the mind to a happier place.
Cindy’s compassion towards homeless animals has helped many of them feel at ease, which greatly improved their adoption chances.
Cellist Natalie Helm, a Principal Cello at the Sarasota Orchestra, visits Suncoast Humane Society to play for the shelter animals. Music has a powerful effect on humans and animals. Natalie loves music and dogs, and her desire to enrich their lives with her beautiful music is a true gift to all. Natalie’s performance was well received by her audience — some barked with enthusiasm, while others just vegged, getting as comfortable as they could, enjoying the soothing sounds of Bach’s “Prelude.”
“Our main concern for any animal that comes into our care is for that pet to be presented as adoptable,” said Phil Snyder, Suncoast Humane Society’s executive director. “To accomplish this, both physical and emotional needs must be met. Providing needed medical attention and a healthy diet is important, but our enrichment programs help fill an emotional void caused by shock and separation anxiety.
“Emotional wellness programs like Reiki, Healing Touch and Music Therapy are essential assets to the success of the over-all adoption program. We are very appreciative of these wonderfully talented volunteers for making our world a better place.”
Suncoast Humane Society has served animals and people as a regional humane society since 1971. Operating one of Florida’s few “open admissions” animal shelters, no animal in need is ever turned away, regardless of health, temperament, breed, age or size. Reaching more than 450 square miles and 11 communities, the organization’s services reach Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Boca Grande, and beyond. These programs and services are made possible solely by individual donations, wills and bequests and limited grants from foundations. No funding is received from national humane groups or local, state or federal government. To learn more, visit humane.org.
— Suncoast Humane Society
