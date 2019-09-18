The board of trustees announces the resignation of Suncoast Humane Society’s executive director of 12 years, Phil Snyder, effective Sept. 25.
Snyder is leaving the organization to take on his new role as executive director of Hamilton County Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He has been with the organization since 2007.
“I am proud of the many accomplishments that have been made by our wonderful staff, board, volunteers, and with the support of our donors,” he said. “It has been an exciting 12 years. I am leaving with very mixed emotions, but clearly look forward to the next chapter in my life.”
Board President Corey Dean called Snyder “an integral part” of Suncoast during the past dozen years.
“His leadership and support will be personally missed. The board of trustees would also like to thank Phil for his contributions and support of Suncoast Humane Society,” Dean said. “We all wish him the best on this new chapter of his life.”
A search is underway for the next executive director. A review of applicants will take place through Nov. 1. Interested applicants are encouraged to send a cover letter and resume to shsboardoftrustees@gmail.com.
A job description is available at humane.org.
