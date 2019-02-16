If you love blintzes, Kosher corned beef, noodle Kugel, rugulah, cabbage soup and knishes, head over to the Jewish Congregation of Venice building at 600 North Auburn Road Sunday, Feb. 17.
This is the silver anniversary of this tasty annual event.
Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for one and all. There is no charge to get in but consider that parking at the center may be a problem. (The event is that popular) To that end, the center has arranged for shuttle service to and from the parking lot at Achieva Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard.
To make sure there is plenty of good Jewish food, a committee has been hard at work in the building’s professional kitchen.
“Peggy (Parks) and Gail (Bond) have been working with me every day,” Harriet Davidson said. “And Peggy is not even a member.” (Her husband is).
From gallons of cabbage soup to such treats as strudel, noodle kugel, several kinds of rugulah, a variety of knishes, blintzes and more. The committee has used every oven, every rolling pin, bowl and spoon.
“This is my 13th year with the festival,” Bill Hershkowitz said. “When I took over we made 300 or so corned beef and pastrami sandwiches.” This year I hope to sell 2,000.”
Hershkowitz, a professional chef and all-around food expert has been a key part of the annual festival ever since he joined the committee. Not only is he there everyday working with all the other volunteers, but he works additional hours planning and ordering all the raw materials needed for such a massive undertaking.
Because the hot corned beef and pastrami sandwiches are the biggest sellers and occasionally have sold out by early afternoon, the committee increased the order yet again this year for those tasty meats and the required rye bread and pickles. A serving of fresh cole slaw completes each sandwich platter.
There’s more.
Other Congregation members, and even a few non-members have been preparing baked treats for a companion bake sale. The bake sale will be especially easy to find. Look for long tables piled high with such things as banana bread, brownies, cookies of every shape and size and flavor plus cakes and pies — some whole and some pre-sliced to be sold as individual pieces. If it can be baked, it most likely will be part of the offerings on those tables.
“I am amazed at the community effort we (the volunteers) put into it,” Herskowirz said.
The festival fills many rooms in the congregation’s building and also takes over a good bit of outdoor space.
Inside, in the largest room, where Sabbath services are regularly held each Friday evening, there will be many booths. In addition to the baked goods table and the corned beef and pastrami area which is huge, there will be booths selling homemade cabbage soup, blintzes, knishes, potato latkes, noodle kugel, strudel and more.
Another booth will offer Jewish items for the home such as Menorahs and Mezzuzahs, jewelry and more.
Another inside room will feature a sale of gently used items in search of new homes.
Outside, there will be a tent where one can sit and eat while listening to entertainment provided by keyboard guru George DeJong (longtime keyboardist with Herma’s Hermits) and sax man Chad Conte.
“We’ve been there for several years,” DeJong said.
Members of the sheriffs department are usually there with helpful safety advice. Other booths may include work by local artisans as well as representatives of political parties. The combination makes for an event where one can not only eat well but be entertained with great music, learn more about the community and purchase some interesting handmade artwork and gently used items.
There also will be a raffle featuring gifts from local merchants.
Limited parking is available on site, including handicap spaces. A free shuttle bus will operate from the Achieva Federal Credit Union at Venice Avenue and Capri Isles Boulevard throughout the day.
The center is at 600 North Auburn Road, Venice, north from East Venice Avenue.
