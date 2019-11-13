The Venice Sunrise Rotary recently hosted a fundraiser to sponsor its fifth service dog from Southeast Guide Dogs in Palmetto.
The club raised $5,000, with all monies going to Southeast.
Mary Lou Belisle, of Venice, was the lucky lottery winner, walking away with some $1,600 in gift cards and certificates from restaurants that sponsored the fundraising effort.
