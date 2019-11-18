A Brush with Kindness

Members of the Venice Sunrise Rotary volunteered their time to Habitat's Brush With Kindness program.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY ALAN CARTER

VENICE - Several Sunrise Rotary Club members helped with Habitat for Humanity's "Brush With Kindness" program by painting one of the the newly built homes at Garden Park.

This was in addition to the any hours donated regularly by Sunrise members who are full-time Habitat volunteers.

In that capacity they supply a variety of the skills needed to help build Habitat residences from the ground up.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments