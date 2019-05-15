Selah Freedom celebrated a graduation ceremony April 29 for 11 survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation who completed residential and outreach programs.
The women who stood before the crowd beamed with pride, and rightfully so. They came into Selah Freedom believing countless lies about themselves … that they were unworthy of love and that all they were good at was being sold for their body.
These lies had been reinforced since childhood, as each of them experienced childhood sexual abuse from a young age from someone they should have been able to trust. In efforts to escape the abuse, many ran away from home, which eventually led them into a life of sex trafficking and exploitation.
It takes seven to eight touchpoints with a victim before she is ready to receive care and step into Selah Freedom’s life-saving program.
The Selah Outreach team partners with local law enforcement, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the judicial system to reach the young lives as a first point of contact when they are identified as victims of sex trafficking and exploitation. We then watch them transform into the women they were created to be.
Through trauma therapy, a personalized education, life skills, mentorship, job placement, legal and medical aid, pet therapy and horse therapy, each survivor is awakened during her time with Selah Freedom.
By the time she graduates, she has received a GED and is enrolled in college, has her driver license, is placed in a safe and healthy job environment and if necessary, has had her criminal record expunged of all prostitution-related arrests that were forced on her during her time in the life, thanks to our Prostitution Court Diversion Program.
“Selah Freedom had my back as I testified against my trafficker. I have blossomed into a beautiful person with boundaries and confidence.” — Selah Freedom survivor
Celebrating each survivor’s accomplishments, also gave time to recognize Selah’s collaborative partners: the Sarasota and Bradenton Police departments, the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Sarasota County Judge Andrea McHugh and Manatee County Judge Susan Malucci.
The success of Selah Freedom and the survivors would not be possible without them. Gratitude goes to Selah volunteers, Champion Donors and staff who help ensure success.
Get helpTrafficked individuals can contact Selah Freedom, P.O. Box 21415, Sarasota FL 34276 or call 888-837-3363; visit SelahFreedom.com.
Vanessa Morris is the advocacy and awareness coordinator for Selah Freedom, located in Sarasota.
