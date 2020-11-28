A grateful congregation recognized Susan Kohnstam for the hundreds of masks she has made for fellow congregants and the community at large.
The Jewish Congregation of Venice (JCV) Sisterhood presented Susan with a beautiful plant at its Nov. 20 Shabbat service as a token of appreciation for her continuing work.
JCV Rabbi Ben Shull has recognized her as a “woman of valor.”
If anyone needs handcrafted masks they are available at no cost from the JCV office during office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The synagogue is at 600 North Auburn Road, off East Venice Avenue.
For more information, call 941-484-2022 or visit JewishCongregationVenice.com.
