VENICE — The Venice Symphony will present “Cosmic Convergence” at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Way, Venice, with seats available at all three concerts, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10, and 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Jan. 11.
The concert features music from “Star Trek,” “Star Wars,” Dvorák’s beloved “New World Symphony” and Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter,” from “The Planets.”
“If you are a fan of live music and spectacular visuals, this concert is for you,” said music director Troy Quinn. “We will be performing iconic themes from ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Star Wars,’ along with classical favorites, accompanied by live images from NASA, while you get up close and personal with the orchestra on our new big screen.”
Christine Kasten, executive director of The Venice Symphony, added, “‘Cosmic Convergence’ has something for everyone. With our March and April concerts already sold out, we think it’s a great opportunity for music lovers of all ages to join us at the symphony.”
The Venice Symphony Youth Orchestra or musicians from The Venice Symphony will perform before each concert in the VPAC lobby.
There are also free preconcert talks with Quinn at 6:30 p.m. before evening concerts and 2:30 p.m. before the afternoon concert. The talks are sponsored by Bank of America and are open to the public. Parking and valet are free.
Tickets start at $27. Student tickets are half-price and discounts for groups of 10 or more are still available.
Get tickets at TheVeniceSymphony.org or call 941-207-8822.
The Venice Symphony Box Office is at 1515 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Venice. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The office is closed on New Year’s Day.
This concert’s sponsor is John Myers.
Season sponsors are Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Tourist Development Council of Sarasota County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.