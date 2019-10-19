This month, sites in the Venice area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.
Venice families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
This year, Venice-area residents hope to collect gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.
“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director Anita Burns. “We see all ages getting involved –and more and more every year.”
Venice area collection sites
Venice Church of the Nazarene
1535 E. Venice Ave.
Venice FL 34292-3108
Nov. 18: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 18: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Nov. 19: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 19: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Nov. 20: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 20: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Nov. 21: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 21: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Nov. 22: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 22: 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Nov. 23: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 24: 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Nov. 25: 8 — 12 p.m.
Sarasota, FL — Sarasota Baptist Church
7091 Proctor Road
Sarasota FL 34241-9256
Nov. 18: 4 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Nov. 19: 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Nov. 20: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 20: 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Nov. 21: 6 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Nov. 22: 11 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Nov. 23: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Nov. 24: 4 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Nov. 25: 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Englewood, FL — Sonrise Baptist Church
11050 Willmington Blvd.
Englewood FL 34224-9698
Nov. 18: 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Nov. 18: 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Nov. 19: 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Nov. 19: 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Nov. 20: 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Nov. 20: 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Nov. 21: 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Nov. 21: 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Nov. 22: 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Nov. 22: 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Nov. 23: 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Nov. 23: 2 p.m. — 4 p.m.
Nov. 24: 12 p.m. — 3 p.m.
Nov. 25: 10 p.m. — 12 p.m.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call 407-273-6112, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.