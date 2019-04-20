It seems life along Florida’s Gulf Coast is expanding so rapidly, familiar landmarks seem to disappear almost overnight. One can only imagine what life must have been like here a century ago.
And yet, there is a time capsule located on the northern end of Pine Island, a short hour and 20 minute drive from Venice, where time has largely stood still. Constructed in 1926, the Tarpon Lodge offers guests an opportunity to enjoy a less-hectic pace, a carefree existence their grandparents might have enjoyed.
Shohreh Khodadad-Durkin, who has served as the Lodge’s food and beverage manager for the past 11 years, said there isn’t a day that goes by that she doesn’t look forward to going to work.
“It’s such a tranquil, peaceful, and warm place,” she said. “You can’t help but appreciate the positive energy that is generated here. The Lodge is located in the middle of nowhere, and despite the hustle and bustle out there, we are surrounded by nature here. I never grow tired of looking out over the water.”
The original fishing lodge was built in 1926 by Graham and Mary Wilson, a Philadelphia couple who loved to fish. The “fishing shack” they intended to build turned into an 18-room waterfront residence with enough space to accommodate friends during the season. At the time, the property was accessible only by water or a narrow shell road. In addition to the 6,900 square foot lodge, the Wilsons built “his” and “her” boathouses over the water they nick-named “Gra-Mar,” an abbreviation of their first names. The Lodge served as their winter retreat for nearly two decades.
By 1945, the property was converted to a facility for sport fishermen called Pine-Aire Lodge. A decade later, it was purchased by the American Bible College for use as a Christian retreat. The property was renamed Pala Mar, which translates as “Big House by the Sea.”
The Medical Management Institute purchased the buildings and 3 acres of the original property in 1980 to use as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. Known as the Cloisters, the facility served in that capacity until 1996.
The Wells family purchased the property in 1999 and spent considerable time and resources restoring it, which opened to the public the following year. Robert Wells III, who manages the Lodge, said his parents had purchased nearby Cabbage Key in 1976 and used the Pineland Marina, adjacent to the Lodge, as the place where they ferried passengers and supplies to and from the island.
“They thought the Lodge had great character and potential and complemented what they had managed to create on Cabbage Key,” Wells said.
Wells said he was 3 years old when he moved with his parents and younger brother, Ken, to Cabbage Key. Taking the staff ferry every day to school on the mainland, Wells said operating Tarpon Lodge and Cabbage Key for their family is more than a business, it’s a way of life.
“And what we have found is that what appeals to us, appeals to lots of others as well.”
In 2004, the buildings and property suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Charley. Perhaps the worst damage was to the boathouses, which were left resting on the seafloor. The buildings were relocated onto dry land and rebuilt to accommodate guests. Since most of the damage to the lodge itself was roof-related, much of the original 1926 structure was preserved.
In restoring the Lodge, Wells said they kept as much of the original building as possible, from the oak floors on the first level to the heart of pine floors on the second. Also original is the brick fireplace as well as architectural details like door hardware, interior window casings, baseboards and crown moldings. The Lodge received state and national historic designations in 2014.
“We wanted to pay tribute to the heritage of the house,” Wells added. “It originally was a lodge for fishermen, and I think it’s important to maintain that as a guiding principle to who we are and what happens here. We host many weddings, birthday parties and special events throughout the year. But what we essentially have here is a historical monument. That’s an important distinction.”
There are about 40 full-time staff who work at the lodge, many of whom have been employed for many years.
“I remember when I was growing up on Cabbage Key, at the end of the day, we would eat dinner with the rest of the staff who worked on the island,” Wells said. “They were more than employees, they were friends.”
Clientele tend to differ somewhat during the year. Summer months see more fishermen and sport enthusiasts while the winter season tends to host more visitors from the northern states and colder climates. During the season, the Lodge’s restaurant business probably doubles the income from lodging guests. And 70 percent of those who dine there arrive by private boat from all along the Gulf Coast.
Although the accommodations are upscale, Wells said they work hard to maintain the Lodge’s old-Florida charm. “People will often ask why we don’t place coffee makers in the rooms. We could do that, but I think there’s something about everyone congregating in the dining room for morning coffee and getting to meet and know one another.”
Wells said the 22-room Lodge hosts business meetings throughout the year with prominent leaders in attendance. One of the things he believes they appreciate is the ability to relax without all of the pretentiousness of their other lives.
“Out here, all those titles and other trappings of outside life don’t mean all that much,” Wells said. “I think it’s refreshing for them to be able to come and go here, and enjoy that anonymity.”
In a state where visitors expect to be entertained in new and exciting ways, Wells said he finds solace in those who seek an alternative to that fast-paced world.
“Driving all the way out here, you might ask yourself whether it’s really worth the effort. But when you get out on that water, you are experiencing an environment that really hasn’t changed all that much from thousands of years ago. To me, that’s what we really have here. That’s what makes this place so special.”
Larry R. Humes writes about local history and can be reached at: 1926venice@gmail.com.
