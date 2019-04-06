I attended my first Thai festival last Saturday, which was held by local vendors – The Open Studio (Englewood); Thailand Restaurant (Sarasota), Isan Thai Restaurant (Sarasota), Thai Bistro (Venice), and Parichat House (Venice). It was at the Venice Gardens Civic Association clubhouse.
So, that was a total of three Thai restaurants; a healthy living organization offering food, gardening, tai chi, yoga and more (Open Studio); and a store that offers a variety of handmade gifts from Thailand (Parichat House) – all gathered together for a fun event. Hmmm, it all made for a delightful evening.
The evening’s focus was a fundraiser to help support the Buddhist Temple in Englewood, one of only two in Southwest Florida. The other one is located in Tampa, I learned that night. In addition to the proceeds from the entry ticket going toward the fundraiser, there was a 50/50 raffle and an auction conducted by Neal Van De Ree, a Venice auctioneer who is married to a woman from Thailand.
While food was the main event of the fundraiser, there was a lot of music played by expert Thai musicians who mastered ’50s, ’60s and ’70s music that we could dance to. I was so moved by their expert playing to some of my faves, I just had to get up and do some of my favorite dance moves.
I was especially motivated when a new friend I made, Sylvia (I didn’t get her last name), who was the sister of Vivian Barsky, D.O., a retired surgeon, got out on the dance floor. Both of those ladies are retirees living in Venice.
“If she can get up there and dance, so can I,” I reasoned to myself. Besides, I love to dance – it’s my most favorite form of exercise, and I do it a lot around the house.
I enjoyed sampling the food, but I’m not a lover of really spicy food, so some of the items I put on my plate got shoved in the corner of the dish in my “too hot to handle” section. But I truly loved the chicken satay, beef, and lasagna (I couldn’t believe they served some delicious American-style food, but that was probably for people like me. At any rate, it was a delicious, fun-filled evening that I shared with Kim Cool, features editor at the Venice Gondolier Sun.
The entertainment was superb – comprising several performances by graceful Thai dancers who danced with their arms as well as their feet, juxtaposing their limbs in static poses with hands and feet flexed at times. Wearing gorgeous sarongs and bronze-appearing head pieces, the dancers gracefully undulated their hips and moved to four sides greeting each section of onlookers.
The evening was a beautiful experience and I’m so glad I went. I enjoyed a variety of foods, learned more about the Thai culture, and made some new friends. Nothing wrong with that!
Editor’s Note: Audrey Blackwell writes about the people, places and businesses along the South Trail in Venice. Your suggestions are welcome. Call 941-207-1000 or send an email.
Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
