SARASOTA — Dean Martin may have started as a sidekick crooner to the antics of Jerry Lewis, but he became a superstar in his own right and he did it his way.
“That’s Amore,” newly opened in the Court Cabaret at Florida Studio Theatre, is a tribute to the man who could sing most anything and make it his.
From “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head,” “The Naughty Lady of Shady Lane,” “Innamorata” to “Mambo Italiano,” “The Birth of the Blues” and “You’re Nobody ‘til Somebody Loves You,” Martin could take a song and make it his own. And somehow it never seemed as though it was work to him.
The songs just came out like magic, even as he cavorted — and drank — with his Rat Pack buddies Frank Sinatra, Sammie Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, Shirley MacLaine and, occasionally, Joey Bishop.
That magical time that began in the late ’50s and continued for some 40 years left a mark on several generations.
Last Friday night in the Court Cabaret, fans from most of those decades filled every seat and moved along with the music.
Created in-house by Richard and Rebecca Hopkins with arrangements by Jim Prosser, who has been an integral part of the Hopkins team for at least 25 years, this is a show with legs. While it is a product of Florida Studio Theatre, this is a review that can play at a variety of venues all over the country for several years to come.
Prosser was on stage at the piano with the cast and drummer Andrew Deeb. The men wore tuxedos and, thanks to costume designer Susan Angermann, Dennis wore two different but equally stunning gowns: a short one in act one and a floor-length gold lame stunner in the second act.
She also plays violin and bass and added to the rhythm section a few times with maracas.
The only newcomer in the cast, Dennis is one of those multi-talented types likely to be brought back for another show or several.
Together, this talented troupe presented a good accounting of the Italian immigrant who became one of America’s biggest stars. Along the way he had three wives, seven children, the Rat Pack and millions of fans. Not bad for a kid who didn’t learn English until he started kindergarten.
Dean Martin died on Dec. 25, 1995. The memories — and songs — live on.
That, too, is the beauty of one of these in-house shows by the Hopkins-Prosser team. The audience learns something while being reminded of the music that shaped their own lives even as it entertained them. This production was directed by Catherine Randazzo who has gone from local performer to a director to be reckoned with.
“That’s Amore!” plays in the Court Cabaret through Feb. 2 and is part of a three-show package that can be purchased for as little as $49. For performance times and dates, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
