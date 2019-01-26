The Players Centre announces the acceptance of new plays for its 18th annual Players new Play Festival from now until April 19.
A committee of judges will select five plays to be presented in a “Reader’s Theater” style format during the week of Aug. 5-9, at The Players Centre in The Backstage Theatre. One of the winning plays will be selected as “Best of Series” and will be work-shopped and produced at The Players Centre in 2020.
Sandra Musicante and Jeffery Kin will once again be the coordinators of the event.
Guidelines:
- Entrant must be a resident of the Gulf Coast area (defined for this contest as extending from Tampa/Clearwater to Fort Myers) and over the age of 18.
- Full-length plays are preferred, but one-acts will be considered.
- Maximum number of performers needed to produce the play is eight. Playwrights are asked to delineate if there are multiple roles that can be doubled.
- Manuscripts must be typed in 12 point font and bound, with playwrights’ biographies included. Scripts will not be returned.
- No evaluations will be rendered with any rejected entries.
- Author (and collaborator, if any) may submit only one script at no cost. Each additional script is $10. (The enclosed check is made payable to: The Players.)
- Play must not have had a prior production, although those work-shopped before non-paying audiences are acceptable.
- Published plays are not eligible.
- Entries that have been previously submitted to The Players ARE eligible, but only if the work has been substantially re-written.
- Musicals are not accepted.
- Submit one hard copy to: “The Players New Play Festival,” The Players, 838 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236. A second electronically transmitted copy needs to be emailed to JefferyK@theplayers.org. The Players Centre is not responsible for lost or misplaced plays.
- Deadline is April 19, 2019. No submissions will be accepted past that date.
Winning selections
At least five entries will be presented in rehearsed readings at The Players Centre from Aug. 5-9. The five finalists will be announced via The Players website by May 31, 2019.
- Playwright must be available to help arrange rehearsals and be able to attend reading.
- Winning entries will have a director assigned and will organize at least two rehearsals.
- Playwrights are responsible for supplying updated and corrected copies of their script to their director and cast.
- Plays not following the guidelines listed above will be disqualified.
Auditions will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for The Players New Play Festival are $10 per night, $24 for 3 nights or $35 for all 5 nights.
Don’t forget to check out last year’s winning play, “Wonder of Our Stage,” by Monica Cross. Running July 23 to 28 in the Backstage Theatre, this brand new play is a thrilling look at the Elizabethan era and the idea that William Shakespeare was actually an automaton that was built and created to please the queen. Tickets are $15.
Call 941-365-2494 to purchase tickets or visit: ThePlayers.org.
