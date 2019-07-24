Hurricane season has begun. Except for one very severe rain storm at the end of June, so far so good.
This is the time to stock your cupboards with food and supplies you might need — just in case.
As there likely will be no power, nor AC, nor refrigeration, you should have a good supply of drinking water, enough canned food for at least a week plus any medicine or other medical supplies you might possibly need — just in case.
Paper products like bathroom tissue and paper towels should be in a plastic container with a good tight lid — just in case.
Keep the car filled and ready to go — just in case.
You should already have made sure you have a disaster file of important documents you might need, sealed in a plastic bag and ready to travel with you — just in case.
There is more you can do, but at least do these bare bones things — just in case.
Fire and police and The Salvation Army and the like already are doing their utmost to be prepared and are ready to roll the instant they are needed as they always do, but we all need to do as much as we can ourselves, in advance of the storms so that those folks can concentrate on helping those who need the most help — the injured and homeless top the list — at least in my book.
If you are in an area that might flood, the sooner you can leave for higher ground the better. If you wait until even the day before the threatened hurricane, you will likely find yourself in a parking lot that normally is a major highway or interstate, with your car as your only protection. Think about that before you decide to venture out onto those roads with all the other procrastinators. If you head for higher ground early as my parents always did, and the storm does not hit your area, at least you had a little vacation and you survived. Consider that if you wait too long and can’t leave and the storm does hit your area, it will be no vacation and could be worse.
What keeps it from being worse? The police and fire crews who are trained in what to do to help in a disaster and all their helpers from The Salvation Army and the Red Cross and such.
Our local Salvation Army chapter, for example, has a canteen all stocked and ready to go to the scene to make sure all the helpers are fed so they can do their jobs and not need to worry about meals too. There is a disaster crew ready to man the canteen which will remain as long as needed, and that could be several days or more.
Sometimes severe storms like hurricanes spawn tornadoes — big and small. During Hurricane Irma, I think I had one of these in my backyard in Venice. I was safe and dry at my friend’s wonderful apartment in Sarasota while the power was out in Venice and the wind was traveling in a tight circle that blew one end of the back fence to the north and the other end to the south and left the middle intact. I did replace that whole fence but have the photos to show the odd way it fell. Most likely it was a tiny twister that favored my yard and even ignored the pool cage that was just 10 feet away. Obviously, hurricanes do their own thing.
Meanwhile, while you are battening down your house and making sure you have supplies and such in order, get rid of any surplus items you have at home — clothing or furniture or TVs or whatever. Call The Salvation Army (941-488-9300) for a pick-up or drop things off at its Thrift Shoppe, 1160 U.S. Bypass South, just north of Detwiler’s. All the proceeds from that store are used for the work of The Salvation Army: assistance to hurricane and other disaster victims, addiction programs, assisting the homeless and providing after-school and summer programs for area children.
I love the thrift store. A few years ago, I purchased a condo to rent out and found a lot of wonderful items for it at the thrift store in Venice. The best find was a five-section sofa that I could haul in sections in the back of my SUV. It was sort of five armless chairs plus a huge square ottoman. I put three sections against the wall and the other two sections perpendicular as a break between the living area and dining area, with the ottoman in place of a coffee table. That it was covered with real linen in a natural color was even better.
On the same day, I picked up a round glass-topped table for use in the dining area and, with a 50 percent discount because I was there on furniture discount day, I think I paid about $126 for all of that. Not a bad way to begin the designer look that resulted in me selling the condo for top dollar in just four days about five years later.
I still think of that sectional because it was so versatile and, with the linen fabric, also of decorator quality. It is amazing what you can find at that store on any given day. It pays to stop in often just to see what is there. Several times throughout the year, I have seen designer furniture from professionally decorated homes. The homeowners just wanted a new look and the Thrift Shoppe was the beneficiary. Actually, the real beneficiaries are the folks who buy that furniture for pennies on the dollar and the people who are helped in countless ways because of the money produced by the Thrift Shoppe.
One more thing.
I am prejudiced in favor of the Thrift Shoppe because I have served on the local Salvation Army Advisory Board for 15 or so years AND I had a stunning condo thanks to the Thrift Shoppe.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.