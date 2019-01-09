The Silver Foxes Follies, a fun-filled variety show that plays to crowded houses each year, will be performing for the first time at SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m.
This performance is open to the general public.
The Silver Foxes are professionally-directed volunteer performers who have been entertaining the area for 25 years, bringing song, dance and laughter to the community each year.
“We are looking forward to having this wonderful performance troupe here to entertain the community at our Church,” said Co-Senior Pastor, Rev. Elder Dr. Nancy Wilson. “Their energy and vitality is a great way to kick off the New Year,” said Co-Senior Pastor, Rev. Vickie Miller.
Brad Wages, director of The Silver Foxes, went on to say, “The SunCoast MCC is a beautiful facility, and we are thrilled to be performing there. We look forward to this becoming an annual tradition.”
Tickets are $20 and available by calling 941-484-7068 or ordered on SunCoast MCC’s website at: SuncoastCathedralMCC.org.
Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.
SunCoast MCC is located at 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice. Following the show, audience members are invited to enjoy dessert and coffee along with meeting these active, vibrant performers.
About SunCoast MCC
Founded in 1968, Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC) has been at the vanguard of civil and human rights movements by addressing issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, economics, climate change, aging, and global human rights. MCC was the first to perform same-gender marriages and has been on the forefront of the struggle towards marriage equality in the USA and other countries worldwide.
About the Silver Foxes
The Silver Foxes are a professionally-directed volunteer troupe that have been bringing entertainment to the area for 25 years. These young-at-heart retirees act, sing and dance. Their reputation has spread far and wide with audience and booking demands growing every season. They travel throughout the area from November to April performing at communities, organizations and other venues. In March, they bring a full-scale production to Venice Theatre’s MainStage.
Contact SunCoast MCC at info@suncoastcathedralmcc.org; visit: SuncoastCathedralMCC.org.
