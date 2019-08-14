By NICOLE BRITTON
Guest Writer
The Twig Cares needs your help by voting for it to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community.
Starting today at 12 a.m. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote for their favorite cause at neighborhoodassist.com.
The Twig has until Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. to rally votes, and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On Sept. 25, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
The Twig boutique is open only to children in foster care and is a place where they can shop for clothing and shoes completely free of charge. Many of the 2,000 children locally in foster care come to their new foster homes with only the clothes on their backs. Twig’s mission is to meet this need while also filling them with love and encouragement.
These children are getting more than clothing, they are getting a positive self esteem boost. The statistics for children in foster care and what their futures look like is not pretty. We believe by filling these kids with encouragement they can become a success story for our community rather than a statistic.
Twig’s mission is to encourage and inspire the lives of children in foster care by meeting their needs in a practical way.
To find out more and to vote for The Twig, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2024564.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.