It is often suggested we measure life in moments. Venice residents had the experience of often confusing moments regarding the local library over the past few years.
In the first moment they were told the library was infested with mold. The next moment indicated their beloved Venice landmark would be demolished. There was a groundbreaking moment with the promise a new library would open in the fall of 2018.
Finally the fall of 2018 arrived and the moment when the doors of a new William H. Jervey library swung open first to a preview party, then on Dec. 15, there will be an official ribbon-cutting.
The beautiful new Venice landmark offers opportunities for everyone in Venice to experience the world with spectacular adventures through books and the latest technology. It is designed to be a mecca of learning and fun.
The Friends of the Venice Library are encouraging the community to donate their gently used books to the Friends bookstore located near the front of the library.
Most of all the community is invited to enjoy the moment everyone has been waiting and hoping for. It’s time to enjoy the newest treasure in town.
Mad Hatters Tea
The Catholic Council of Women of Our Lady of Lourdes sponsored an afternoon tea. Interesting hats were the required dress code. In addition to delicious tea sandwiches and sweets, Claire Mulligan showed the audience everything they needed to know about creating a floral arrangement in a tea cup.
This dedicated group meets on the third Wednesday of the month and welcomes new members. Three cheers to all the mad hatters, especially chairs Kathy Yaglenski and Jeannine Martin for a delicious afternoon.
Many of our best
The special people of this week are the members of the Friends of the Venice Library. This group led by Deborah Kostroun and Camille Cline with the help of library manager Ann Hall worked feverishly to raise funds for the new library by applying for grants, creating fundraisers like luncheons and special events with guest speakers.
They organized shopping trips to make purchases for the library and physically carried books, toys and games and art supplies to make sure everything would be in place for that magic moment when the library doors would open. The Friends of the Venice Library deserve a bravo. They are the ones who make Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier Sun. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
