The craft festival scheduled for downtown Venice this weekend is a sign that season is coming, and with it — return of the snowbirds.
But first, this event is for us. It also is a benefit for Venice MainStreet, an organization that both works for the good of our local merchants and also to preserve the history of this special place we call home.
Few cities in America can even qualify as MainStreet cities. The history of Venice was and is a big factor in the city’s ability to qualify.
This festival is juried and features all manner of affordable gift items to fit most every budget — from $15 on up to $3,000 for a major work of art.
For the 11th year, the festival will take over West Venice Avenue from Business 41 (Tamiami Trail) to Harbor Drive.
Vendors have been handpicked and will offer all manner of handmade items such as jewelry, stained glass, paintings and sculptures and more. The Green Market offers live plants, gourmet sauces and spices and everyone’s favorite — fresh kettle corn. Downtown restaurants will be open so one can enjoy breakfast at one place, lunch at another and afternoon tea or dinner at yet another Venice eatery.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit: artfestival.com.
Sunday, head to CoolToday Park for another of its popular Play in the Park Days. Explore the wonderful new ball park and its concessions, play wiffle ball, kick ball and corn hole and watch kids 12 and under run the bases. You might see a future Brave. Admission is free.
For even more to do this weekend, including the city’s special Labor Day events, be sure to read the entire paper. There is always plenty to do in this town, and Labor Day is not just an excuse to stay home from work.
I am out and about an awful lot to review theater, dine out with friends and go to the movies or museum, but every once in a while I like to spend an evening at home watching old dvds.
A week or so again, I watched, “Serendipity” with John Cusack. When boy meets girl the girl takes the meaning of serendipity to the nth degree. If they don’t find each other again it means it was not meant to be. Will they or won’t they?
It got me to thinking about how serendipity has been part of my life. About a year ago on a circus history tour with my friend Tula Watt aboard a Discover Sarasota Trolley, I discovered Bob Collins who is not only a circus expert (he was with The Greatest Show on Earth for several years) but, he graduated from my high school in Shaker Heights, Ohio, although some years after I did.
This spring, my daughter and I were on a cruise from Miami. The first morning, at breakfast, a long-time friend who lives in the Chicago area, came up to our table with a “What are you doing here?” We are both ice skating judges who do see each other at competitions periodically, but given all the cruise choices these days, who would think we would be on the same ship? She, too, was traveling with her daughter, so we had a great time getting together for various events during the cruise.
The ultimate in travel serendipity was on the last vacation I took with my husband before he died. A few months earlier we had been to a college reunion at my alma mater, Sweet Briar, in Virginia. Ken met my classmate Pary Ellice Adams and her husband, Sandy. They were just ahead of us in line at the Waterfront Restaurant in Sydney, Australia. We were staying at a hotel nearby and traveling on our own. They were on a tour arranged by his college and, that night, decided to venture out to dinner on their own.
Several days later, Ken and I were in Brisbane, on a tour bus checking out cathedrals, botanical gardens and such. I struck up a conversation with a lady across the aisle. Turns out she had gone to high school in Lima, Ohio with the husband of my business partner in a needlework store in the Cleveland area. Two such encounters and on the other side of the world.
Years later, after moving to Venice, Heidi and I were on a canal boat in London. It was the last day of the canal boat season. There were just two other ladies on board. We did not know them but it turned out they were both from Sarasota.
This is why I tend to strike up conversations with strangers almost any place. Connecting with friends is amazing, but so too is meeting a person who might have something special to share about the place we are visiting.
In a way, serendipity even led to my job at the Venice Gondolier more than 22 years ago. I met a real estate reporter, and when I learned he and his wife were heading to Chicago for her graduate school I mentioned that I would like to write about real estate — possibly part time. I was asked to do a story about a decorator show house by the editor and was hired part-time to cover real estate. That soon led to full time and now 22 years later, I know way more about this area than I could ever have imagined and have made some especially wonderful friends.
It is and always has been the people that have made Venice so special and so unique. Perhaps we all ended up here via serendipity, but I am glad I am here and also glad you are too. May you all appreciate its uniqueness as I do.
Do not spend all your time at the beach. Go to the Venice Symphony, Venice Performing Arts Center, Venice Art Center, Venice Theatre, Venice High School sports ranging from baseball and lacrosse to volleyball, soccer, swimming and more. Student productions, unique shopping downtown and on the “Trail,” plus the CoolToday Park, area tennis courts, croquet courts and club on Pinebrook north off East Venice Avenue, our two wonderful libraries, the Venice Museum & Archives (reopening soon after renovations that I believe are being completed this week), and all sorts of activities at the Venice Community Center.
This list is just off the top of my head. I am certain several of you will scold me for forgetting such things as the Venice Chorale and Concert Band, concerts at area churches and so much more.
If all this is not enough, Sarasota is just up the trail with The Ringling, Sailor Circus, Asolo, The Players, Florida Studio Theatre, the Van Wezel, Sarasota Jungle Gardens, Booker High School of the Performing Arts, Sarasota Opera, Sarasota Ballet and more. The theaters alone set the area apart from most cities.
These are all reasons why the Sarasota-Venice area is referred to as the Cultural Coast of Florida. It can’t be matched anywhere in the state.
Be sure to read the front page of Our Town Saturday for one more case of serendipity. I was a competitive curler for many years in Cleveland where I first met Harry Moses of the Chicago Curling Club. He too moved to Venice and is the subject of the Our Town front page main story Saturday. This is either a very small world or the best roads lead to Venice.
Most of all, may you too experience “good” serendipity.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
