When it comes to food, most people would think my tastes were pretty boring and they might be right.
But when I like something, like the spinach/tomato pizza slices at Luna, I’m there as often as possible for my fix. Good thing it is close to where I live and also to where I work. And when reviewing a show at Venice Theatre, I have yet another excuse and might shift to the Caesar salad with chicken. I actually have known a few folks who can eat an entire Luna pasta entree without help but for that I need three friends, which is why I stick to a slice or share the chicken Caesar.
Not close to home at all are what I consider the best lemon squares ever — the ones in the food court at Harrod’s in London. They are properly tart and the portions are generous. It is just one more reason to love London.
Fortunately, most things I like I can find close to home. As I also spend a lot of time in Sarasota, that counts too and my car knows the way.
Thanks to my friend — Chef Judi (Gallagher) — I am hooked on the avocado toast at Brick’s Smoked Meats on State Street in Sarasota. Well worth the drive for Sunday brunch and — if you like Bloody Mary’s (with or without the alcohol) — how about one served with a roasted sparerib as well as the usual vegetable garnish. After all, Brick’s is famous for its smoked meats.
For at least 10 years, Sarasota also has been my destination for a Greek salad — mostly for the Tzatziki which I order instead of the Greek dressing although that too is excellent at El Greco.
My biggest problem with El Greco is finding a parking space within a block or two. There is a pay lot sort of across the street next to Caldwell Trust’s Sarasota headquarters but that too is often filled.
Fortunately a Bulgarian named Delian Zafirov married a Greek lady and together they opened the Thracian Mediterranean Grill in Nokomis at 920 South Tamiami Trail (that part of the trail is in South Nokomis not South Venice). The restaurant is on the west side of 41, just south of Colonia and Capt. Eddy’s where I go for rock shrimp.
I have been to Greece but never to Bulgaria, which is adjacent to Greece at Thrace. I learned that from Delian who is a most congenial chef/host and, he serves something near and dear to my stomach — fresh Tzatziki as good as that at El Greco.
It is made from Bulgarian yogurt which seems pretty much like Greek yogurt to my “plain Jane” palette. Add some fresh minced garlic and drained and grated cucumber and absolutely NO sour cream, which some restaurants use. He may have added some salt or pepper and a bit of lemon juice but not too much. I ordered a Greek salad with gyro meat and Tzatziki instead of any other dressing. I was a happy camper.
The decor is plain but maybe one day they will add some photos of Greece and Bulgaria. The sticky entry door needs to be addressed but the food is just fine with me. I shall return.
Meanwhile, there are still plenty of summer shows to see and review at area theaters plus too many weeds to pull thanks to all this summer rain and a few more skating competitions to judge. When I began judging skating tests and competitions all those eons ago as a northerner, little did I know I would ever be living in Florida AND have the chance to chill out in ice rinks.
Back then the only rink I had seen in Florida was in the basement of the Hotel Fontainebleu Miami Beach. It had posts in the middle of the rink to support the building. The posts were wrapped with mattresses to prevent injuries to the skaters. Needless to say that rink was never used for a competition. It is gone now but the hotel is still highly regarded. I wish I had a photo of the rink but I must not have had my Brownie or Kodak Reflex II with me. Cell phones were non-existent in that era.
Meanwhile, Venice Theatre’s summer stock presentation of “Urinetown” continues on the main stage through Aug. 11 and a wonderful array of cabaret shows are running in the 90-seat Pinkerton Theatre well into August — including one featuring everyone’s favorite — Eric Watters, Aug. 1 and 4 and Kim Kollar and Bobbi Eschenbach Aug. 2 and 3, and Alana Opie as “Patsy Cline Live” Aug. 8 and 11. Visit venicestage.com for the full schedule of shows coming up this summer as well as the 70th anniversary season on the main stage. Consider that the shows mentioned here are not R-rated but there are a couple of cabarets that are likely R’s — at least in my humble opinion.
As for the 70th mainstage season, it begins with “Born Yesterday,” a comedy by Garson Kanin, Sept. 20-Oct. 6. Interesting that the film version of this funny show hit the screens 70 years ago — in 1950, the year Venice Theatre was founded, although then it had the “Little” prefix.
“Born Yesterday” will be followed by the musical, “Mama Mia” on the main stage Oct. 25-Dec.1. With music by ABBA and a humorous hunt to identify a young girl’s father from three prospects, this show should be fun.
Visit venicestage.com to learn about all the other options at what has become “The theater that rarely sleeps.”
Since I began this column with a discussion of lunch and dinner, I should finish it with dessert — the hot fudge at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers is absolutely the best. And what better excuse than Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” which is playing only until Aug. 10 on the main stage. A summer special may whet your appetite if the hot fudge does not. Anyone 18 and under gets dinner and the show for just $20. Other tickets are $45 to $70 per person for the meal and show, including that great song, “Be Our Guest, Be Our Guest.” Reserve your tickets at 239-278-4422 or at broadwaypalm.com or at the box office at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Email: kcool@venicegondolier.com
