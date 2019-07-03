Anyone who knows me knows I would not live anywhere else but Venice. They also know I gather all sorts of trivia about this entire area and its history.
That being said, I do spend a lot of time in Sarasota, mostly because of the arts. There is great entertainment to see at Florida Studio Theatre’s five venues, at the Asolo Repertory and The Players theaters, and when it comes to art museums, The Ringling is superb. It has one of the finest collections of impressionistic art, a fabulous circus museum and one of the finest historic homes in the United States — Ca d’Zan.
Thanks to Howard Tibbals, the Circus Museum complex has his wonderful 3,600-square-foot miniature circus. It replicates what The Greatest Show on Earth would have been like circa 1936 or so when that show actually wintered in Sarasota.
Also on the grounds of the museum is Mable Ringling’s rose garden. Currently the roses are probably extremely stressed by the heat, so visitors might better concentrate on visiting the air-conditioned mansion.
Under the watchful eye of former curator Ron McCarty for about 38 years, the mansion is one of the most incredible historic homes in America. He watched over every detail of what became a six-year restoration project in the ‘90s, partly because of neglect and partly because of the discovery of asbestos during the renovation.
Yet he managed to preserve everything that was in the mansion, including the mail that had been delivered on Dec. 2, 1936, the day that John Ringling died. All of John’s clothing, all the linens and more are back in the house as they were when the Ringlings lived there. It is one of the few historic homes in the country in which virtually everything on display was there when the Ringlings were alive.
Mable died in 1927 from complications of Addison’s disease. Sadly, her clothing was disposed of but that did not happen to John’s clothing. While visitors cannot open drawers in his bedroom furniture, if one were able to do that, they would see brand new never-been-worn ties purchased in Paris. Many still have the price tags attached.
Bed linens used by the Ringlings fill the linen closets.
Look closely at the beams in the ceiling of the great room and note the decorative painting. That too is original to the house and was cleaned meticulously during the restoration.
The two needlepoint arm chairs in the great room also were there when John and Mable were alive although, thanks to volunteers from the local chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America, the needlepoint was painstakingly duplicated stitch-by-stitch to be identical to the original. Even the petit point center designs were stitch counted and replicated.
Now ... the reason for all this trivia is to prepare you for a unique tour, the latest idea from the Discover Sarasota Tours folks — the Tiki Trivia Trolley Tour, currently offered on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m.
The tour includes a stop at the Siesta Key Rum Distillery with local performer and tour guide Steve McAllister.
Answer enough trivia questions and you could win gift certificates to Sarasota bars or restaurants. At the distillery you will be able to sample Polynesian cocktails.
The 90-minute tour will include Florida inspired songs. Sing along if you wish.
Show off your knowledge of Sarasota trivia, win a gift and sing along to your favorite Florida-inspired songs during the 90-minute air-conditioned tour and enjoy a free beer, wine of mimosa at the Trolley Cottage, 1826 4th St., Sarasota 34236-4205. Trivia Trolley Tours depart on Sundays at 4 p.m. These tours are limited to those 21 and older. The cost is $35 per person. Book online at discoversarasotatours.com or call 914-260-9818.
Tour fanatics can get discounts by becoming frequent tour-goers with this company.
If you are not into trivia, the company has many other tours themed to the area, including ghost tours for those who dare.
For the Players in Sarasota, call the box office at 941-365-2494 or visit theplayers.org.
For Florida Studio Theatre, call 941-366-9000 or visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
For the Asolo, call its box office at 941-381-5000 of visit aoslorep.org.
For a plethera of offerings at The Ringling, including summer circus shows in its Historic Asolo Theatre, plus art shows and special events, call 941-359-5700 or visit ringling.org.
Closer to home
As for all those entertainment options, don’t forget Willy Wonka Jr. at Venice Theatre July 12-14, “Urinetown” at Venice Theatre July 26-Aug. 11 plus a long list of special cabaret shows in Venice Theatre’s Pinkerton Theatre throughout the summer months.
One of the new cabaret shows for this summer features a father-daughter duo, Jeff and Katie Dunn-Rankin. The Generation Swap features Jeff singing songs of her generation and Katie singing songs of her father’s generation. From the music of Ealla Fitzgerald to Ed Sheeran, this should be great show. They will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 14.
And yes, there will be a concert featuring Eric Watters. Visit venicestage.com to check out all the possibilities.
Staying cool
And, if ice cream and gelato are more to your liking, this area is loaded with options, on Venice Avenue, Tamiami Trail, Jacaranda Boulevard and even at most of the fast food purveyors in the area.
Any of these options is better than weeding ones garden in this heat. Even the pool is too warm. At least the pool has neither sharks nor jellyfish.
