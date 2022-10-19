Choosing the final eight dancers in “A Chorus Line” is no easy task at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.
More than the process of elimination, it becomes a study in personalities, too, as they “try out” for a show that narrows the field from 24 to 17 to the final eight.
While most are there because they love to dance, the back stories of these talented performers are as important to this show as the music, which includes such songs as “I Can Do That,” “Sing!” “Hello Twelve, Hello Thirteen,” “The Music and the Mirror,” “The Tap” and “What I Did For Love.”
The music is by Marvin Hamlisch and the lyrics are by Edward Kleban.
The Palm’s always-brilliant choreographer Amy Marie McCleary, assisted by Bob Avian and a well-chosen cast, make this show as entertaining as the book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Danter make it enlightening.
Female characters include Cassie (Kayelin Leon), who is “too good for the chorus line,” and Diana (Daniella Castoria) who “can’t regret what I did for love,” plus Val (Alexandra Nicole Garcia), who rocks the audience with tales of her body’s transformation.
Then there are the male characters, including Mike (Matthew Brightbill), who performs “I Can Do That”; Ritchie ((Josiah Thomas Randolph), who sings “And”; and Bobby (Dolton Bertolone) who dresses like a prep schooler befitting his background in a wealthy suburb of Buffalo.
Or is the preppy look to contrast with the odd assortment of dance clothes?
Bobby is featured in several numbers throughout the show.
For most of the show, the dancers wear attire that also serves to further individualize them.
That makes the grand finale all the more golden — literally, as they arrive in matching glitz and glitter.
“A Chorus Line” earned much applause from an audience of many still dealing with the aftermath of Ian in Fort Myers, which was so badly damaged by the storm. Giant boats were piled on one another along the river and Fort Myers Beach was said to have the most damage in the area.
The Edison-Ford Estates and neighboring homes we passed en route to the theater were nearly hidden by piles of damaged trees, as well as by many discarded appliances apparently damaged by flooding from the river.
“A Chorus Line” continues through Nov. 12 on the Broadway Palm main stage, with a substantial buffet before every show and the addition of table service entrees at the Friday and Saturday evening shows.
The Broadway Palm is at 1380 Colonial Blvd. Call 239-278-4422 or visit BroadwayPalm.com for showtimes and prices.
