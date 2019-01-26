This was a moving experience and most interesting success story.
At a recent Korean Children’s Chorus concert at Christ United Methodist Church, Korean War veterans in the audience were presented with medals, expressing the appreciation of South Korea for saving the country from North Korean Communist domination.
Dr. Billy Kim was a young boy in Korea during the war who was befriended by an American soldier and brought to the U.S. where he finished his education and went to college and Seminary at Bob Jones University, Greenville, South Carolina.
In 1977, he became CEO of the Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC), a struggling Christian radio station. Under his leadership, over the next two decades, 13 more FEBC stations all over South Korea were opened, where they spread the Gospel into the Asian nations.
Each radio station formed a children’s choir with children aged 9 to 13, which goes by the name of South Korean Children’s Choir. The children sing in four-part harmony and mix their concerts with perfectly choreographed dance. The Choruses are in demand all over the world.
In 2016, Dr. Kim took 11 FEBC combined Children’s Choirs to sing at Carnegie Hall.
Their concerts always include a “thank you” to America for their freedom.
Dr. Kim made the presentations to about 15 Korean War veterans. The medals are specially crafted with a piece of rusted barbed wire from the DMZ (demilitarized zone between North and South Korea) in the center.
I am deeply honored to be a proud recipient of one of these beautiful medals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.