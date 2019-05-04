(Editor’s note: This bi-weekly series shares gratitudes expressed by members of the Venice Regional Bayfront Health team.)
Our team members were grateful for many things this week, including:
“…Mary Carol, one of Venice’s premier graphic artists, volunteering to assist in some projects.”
“…my cardiologist challenging me to cut carbs. I’ve now released 10 pounds!”
“…our awesome Spiritual Care team members, who visit with each new patient. They’re the best!”
— Gratefully, MK Mueller, Director of Culture Engagement, Venice Regional Bayfront Health
