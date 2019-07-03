M.K. Mueller

M.K. Mueller, Director of Cultural Engagement, Venice Regional Bayfront Health

Editor’s note: This bi-weekly series shares gratitudes expressed by members of the Venice Regional Bayfront Health team.

I’m grateful for:

• getting to see three sea turtles nesting last night,

• that the gentleman I’ve been driving to his dialysis appointments for over a year has now been taken off his dialysis,

• this beloved country. Everyone who is born in the U.S. has already won the lottery.

Life is truly full of things to be grateful for. What are you grateful for today?

Gratefully, MK Mueller, Director of Culture Engagement, Venice Regional Bayfront Health

