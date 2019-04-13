MK Mueller

M.K. Mueller Director of Cultural Engagement Venice Regional Bayfront Health

 Sig

Research shows that sharing three new “gratitudes” with someone every day rewires the brain for greater happiness, health and hope.

This bi-weekly series shares gratitudes expressed by members of the Venice Regional Bayfront Health team.

Grateful for Ron Kubiak, whose Physical Therapy department recently won “Best of Venice,” and the 68 volunteers who provided free (required) athletic physicals to 227 high school students at Venice High.

Especially grateful to the 16 physicians and numerous nurse practitioners and physician assistants who donated their time for the physicals.

Grateful for Deb Burhans and Jennifer Thoms with Medical Staff Services who brought in Dr. Christopher Cortman to speak to our team on coping with grief and trauma. Such an excellent presentation from one of our own.

Grateful for the more than 500 Volunteers at Venice Regional who share their time, talents and compassionate care under the amazing leadership of Coordinator Ingrid Tetreault and President Bob Bartholomew. (To get involved, call the Hospital Volunteers of Venice Office at 941-483-7050.)

Gratefully, MK Mueller, Director of Culture Engagement, Venice Regional Bayfront Health.

