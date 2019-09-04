Few events have demonstrated what first responders do for all of us as much as Sept. 11, 2001, that horrible day when four hijacked passenger planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania.
The fourth plane might have hit the White House or another major site were it not for passengers who, knowing they were doomed, did what they could to avoid such a disaster.
In honor of all active, retired and deceased first responders from these and all other events to which they selflessly go and have gone, the Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Lourdes Council 9924 will participate in a “Blue Mass” at 10 a.m., Sept. 8, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice.
Assembly for the procession into the church begins at 9:45 a.m. Participants are invited to stay for brunch immediately following the mass.
This promises to be a beautiful tribute in a beautiful church.
It is hard to believe that horrible event occurred 18 years ago.
President George W. Bush was just up the street in Sarasota, reading to children at Emma Booker Elementary School that morning, and that two of the pilots trained at Venice Airport brought the story right into our newsroom and our peaceful town of Venice.
Staff reporter Pat Horwell and staff photographer Nick Baker were both with the president in Sarasota. Their cell phones were turned off, which is a basic rule when one is with the President of the United States. Both Pat and Nick earned first-place awards from the Florida Press Association for their coverage of that day’s events.
When it came out that two of the pilots trained for their evil missions at Venice Airport, the story was even more grim.
Planes were grounded all over the country for a few days, lest there be further attacks in the works.
A close friend and I had plans to go to London for a short vacation about a week after that fateful day. While many people either canceled flights or flew with great trepidation, Carolyn and I felt it was important to go on with our plans.
That was the best decision we could have made.
Our first night in London, we went to dinner at the Royal Albert Pub, which was close to our hotel and also is close to Big Ben. We ended up in conversation with the couple at the next table. The man was a dealer in a London casino. His wife was the person who granted approval for antiques to leave England. While it was interesting to learn about their careers as neither Carolyn nor I knew little about either occupation, we did learn first-hand from two actual Brits about their support of the U.S.
I was wearing a small U.S. flag pin on my coat, which I gave to the wife as we left the pub late that night. We all hugged amid tearful goodbyes.
That was an evening I will cherish for a long time. Carolyn and I had made two good friends. We were comforted by their friendship as well as that of their country to our country.
Kudos to the Knights of Columbus for planning the tribute to them on Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Kudos also to the members of the Leadership Sarasota County Class of 2002 who created Patriots Park to honor those who perished that day. Located at 800 Venetian Bay Blvd., near the intersection of U.S. 41 Business and US 41 Bypass North, Venice. It is inside city limits but is maintained by Sarasota County. Public events commemorating Veterans Day and Memorial Day are held there each year in honor of veterans, police, firemen, those who died on 9/11 and “heroes everywhere.”
A 2-ton 14-foot tall steel beam brought from the wreckage of the World Trade Center wreckage and a piece of rubble from the attack on the Pentagon that same day have been installed in the park as reminders of that fateful day.
The “Blue Mass’ will be 10 a.m., Sunday at at Our Lady of Lourdes.
Patriots Park is open continuously, a constant reminder that each one of us can do something to bring peace to the world. Your neighbor might be a different religion or vote for the other political party. You can still be friends.
